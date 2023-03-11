New Wellington Water boss says reform must happen

Wellington Water’s new chief executive, Tonia Haskell​, has Three Waters reform on her mind.

Wellington Water is the body responsible for looking after water services for Wellington City, the Hutt Valley, Porirua and South Wairarapa.

She replaces Colin Crampton who has joined one of the new Three Waters entities being set up by the Government as part of its plan to radically reform the water sector.

Haskell has been appointed acting chief executive, and she was hopeful the Wellington Water board would appoint her full-time at the end of the month. She was previously Wellington Water's head of network development and delivery, and prior to that was Wellington region chief operations officer at NZ Bus.

Wellington Water has been in the news since revelations that it is losing up to 40% of drinking water due to leaks on its network and on private property.

Haskell is committed to continuing Wellington Water’s current strategy of prioritising the worst leaks and trying to raise awareness of just how big the challenge is fixing broken infrastructure.

As well as fixing leaks her priorities include upgrading outflows from waste water treatment plants and making sure that Wellington Water and its staff are well positioned for Three Waters reform.

supplied/Stuff A geyser that stopped traffic on Akatea Road, Korokoro, in February. Wellington Water’s acting chief executive Tonia Haskell says fixing leaks and reducing the number of leaks remains a priority.

The impact of reform will be clearer after the election, but Haskell said one thing is clear; the status quo is not an option and change is needed.

Porirua, Wellington and Hutt City would face an uncertain financial future without significant investment to fix their broken pipes. The sums involved are huge, and the councils cannot rely on ratepayers to fund the work, she said.

Borrowing is problematic because of the councils’ limited ability to repay the debt.

Long-term work is also required on waste water treatment plants in those three cities, she said.

Hutt City is a “good example” of the impact upgrading waste water treatment plants would have on the council’s budget. Its current outflow pipe, under the road to Eastbourne, has major capacity problems and needs renewing in 10 years.

supplied Tonia Haskell has been appointed acting chief executive of Wellington Water.

A new pipe on the sea floor was costed at $700m in 2021, and Haskell said that was certain to have increased significantly.

The situation in the region was reflective of the situation across Aotearoa and she said Wellington Water had to be ready to work with “whatever model emerges” after the election.

The future of the reforms begun by Labour was uncertain after National announced it would not continue with them.

That has disappointed at least one local mayor, Porirua’s Anita Baker, who argues reform is a priority.

After a century of under-investment in water and the impact of climate change, it is “time for a grown-up debate” to find a solution, Baker said.

Porirua needs to invest billions of dollars, and the nationwide bill for the next three decades is somewhere between $150 billion to $185b, she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is calling for a “grown-up” debate on Three Waters.

Baker had publicly welcomed Labour’s Three Waters proposal as it recognised the seriousness of the problem facing the country, but she said she had copped a lot of flak.

Baker welcomed National’s counterproposal, but said it contained “many troubling gaps” and it was not clear where the money would come from to fund the backlog of infrastructure requiring upgrading.

”To bridge the massive funding shortfall, National says local bodies can join forces in new regional entities to borrow at scale. But they do not propose enabling any transfer of assets from councils, so how would any such entity access even a dollar in additional borrowing?”

For many councils, especially those with a small ratepayer base, the only option would be to “allow degraded infrastructure and polluted waterways to further deteriorate,” she said.

On February 15, Wellington Water reported it had fixed 153 leaks that week and had fixed 588 in January. Over the previous year it had fixed 4612, at an average of 27 per working day. The number of leaks continues to rise.