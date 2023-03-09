Councillor walks out during karakia: 'No-one was listening anyway'

Otago Regional councillor Kevin Malcolm questions why anything needs to be said to open a meeting.

An Otago Regional councillor says he walked out when a karakia opened a meeting because “it was just a tick box exercise” and “no-one was listening anyway”.

Kevin Malcolm said his walkout in Dunedin on Wednesday was not related to Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson stopping his district’s first Māori ward councillor, Pera Paniora (Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua), from saying karakia at the start of a meeting late last year.

“No, this is me expressing my values that I have,” Malcolm said.

He took issue with the fact the regional council never agreed to introduce a karakia and that “the fellow who did it (ORC deputy chairperson and meeting chairperson Lloyd McCall) wasn’t even pronouncing the words right”.

“It was just a tick box exercise to try and get favour, it was just so wrong.

“So that is why I did why I did ... no-one was listening anyway.”

No-one said anything to him as he left, but he later recorded his reason for departing with the council’s governance officer, who asked him to return as they did not have a quorum, he said.

“I said ‘no’ as a karakia was not on my agenda. I would not have travelled all the way from Oamaru for what was essentially a two-minute meeting.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Otago Regional Council’s headquarters is on Stafford St in Dunedin.

Malcolm said he stood for the regional council to represent the people of Otago, and while it was in partnership with mana whenua, “the easiest way to break a partnership is to give someone in a partnership greater benefits than the rest of the partnership”.

“If we want to go back 150 years, we are going to go nowhere. We need to go forward respecting each other’s values and get the country going.”

He questioned the need for a karakia, or any prayer, before a meeting.

“Why are we saying anything?”

SUPPLIED Otago Regional Council chairperson Gretchen Robertson says some meeting leaders choose to open a meeting with karakia, but it’s not mandated.

A quarter of the Waitaki district’s population, where he lived, were Pasifika, and he questioned whether Tongan and Samoan residents should also be represented at council meetings, he said.

“We are here to represent every person in Otago – if you start doing it for one ... where do you stop?”

He said the council should revert to what it did to open meetings last term: nothing.

“Just start your meetings and do the job properly.”

Te Karere Pera Paniora says the issues against tikanga Māori during the first council meeting could only be the tip of the iceberg.

If something had to be introduced, he was in favour of singing the national anthem – in te reo and English – and putting the flag up, he said.

Council chairperson Gretchen Robertson said in a statement that there was no mandated form of welcome for meeting leaders to follow, but the current standing orders allowed for “reflection”, such as a karakia, at the start or end of a meeting.

“Some of our chairs choose to give a karakia and some don't.

“The karakia we use is given to focus those in attendance on coming together, uniting, working for a common purpose.”

Robertson said she was open to having a council-wide discussion about meeting openings and karakia, but that was not a unifying cry for Malcolm.

“That’s all bulls... actually. If she was pretty keen she would have had a discussion [already],” he said.