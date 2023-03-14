Te Matatini, Polyfest and Pasifika show the value of budget must-haves

Watch some of the action from the second day of Polyfest 2023 in Auckland.

OPINION: The return of Auckand’s Pasifika festival to its traditional Western Springs venue marks the end of a remarkable four weeks for Tāmaki Makaurau.

From the twin shocks of the January 27 flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle a fortnight later, three big events in four weeks have put optimism and vibrancy back in the headlines.

The kapa haka festival Te Matatini got the ball rolling, making a comeback after four years of Covid-related disruption.

Thousands braved sometimes rain-soaked sessions to cheer on the biggest Māori cultural event on the calendar.

The upbeat displays of pride and confidence have continued through days of what’s billed as the world’s largest secondary school cultural competition, Polyfest, at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

The multicultural performances by 181 groups from 55 schools were a celebration of the diversity of the city.

The month-long multi-culture extravaganza winds up with the two-day Pasifika Festival, back at the undulating park at Western Springs, always one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the city.

The events are important, not only because of their optimism, but also their future focus as platforms for younger people to immerse themselves in or connect with their cultures.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A Punjabi group from Botany Downs Secondary College, one of 181 groups at Polyfest in Auckland.

The festival season is also a reminder of “normality” as the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic fade. Auckland – and in Te Matatini’s case, visitors – strut their stuff before joyous audiences.

They are events that don’t happen in a vacuum and it should be hoped that this month of celebration does not become a brief normal between periods of ‘abnormal’.

The question of a “new abnormal” arises as Auckland Council pulls together its 2024 budget, with the starting point having to close a forecast $295 million deficit, even before adding storm recovery.

It’s a proposal currently including big cuts to community programmes, which directly or indirectly link to these showcases of the city’s multiculturalism.

At a superficial level, while mayor Wayne Brown has promised the city’s staple events like Pasifika, Diwali and the Lantern Festival are assured, the deep cuts proposed for the economic and cultural agency Tātaki Unlimited may undermine its ability to attract and support future events like Te Matatini.

That festival, which moves to a different town or city each year, was secured for Auckland with backing from public and private sponsors, including $1.2m in cash from the council and “in kind” backing worth $400,000.

In addition to the spectacle value, an economic impact report being compiled by the organisers is expected to show a financial benefit to the city.

Māori and Pasifika communities are predominantly based in the south and west, which would be hard-hit under the budget as it currently is.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The kapa haka festival Te Matatini drew big crowds to Eden Park.

The most vulnerable in the poorer southern communities have been helped by the council’s Southern Initiative (TSI).

That began life as a strategic priority in 2012, but has slid to a “nice to have” at high risk in a budget proposal focussed on balancing the books, without any weighing up on impact.

While Pasifika has in the past been targeted as an event that could grow to become a visitor attraction, the communities it represents could be big budget losers in 2024.

Te Matatini, Polyfest and Pasifika are not “nice to haves” – they are ”must have” manifestations of strong and vibrant communities.

Declaring Auckland ‘a city with culture’, as Brown did in December, assuring the future of the headline annual events needs to be more than supporting a few days of public celebration.

