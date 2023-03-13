Auckland Council apolgises for lifting cordon into storm-hit community

Auckland Council has apologised for “prematurely” lifting a cordon into the Cyclone-Gabrielle-hit community of Piha, just two days after a burglary in which a resident was hurt.

Locals in the 1100-strong community protested on social media on Monday after finding the residents-only cordon gone, without consultation.

“We have slips on roads still unchecked and we have no comms on what is happening – the community is anxious and on high alert,” said resident Jenene Crossan on Twitter.

”It’s not a good situation – I have concerns because some are worried about the safety of red-stickered properties,” said Greg Presland, the chair of the Waitākere Ranges Local Board.

READ MORE:

* Inquiry launched into death of two volunteer firefighters during Cyclone Gabrielle

* Land unstable six days after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated Piha and Muriwai

* 'Don't come to Piha,' locals say, as sightseers block access to those in need



The council’s Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said removing the cordons had been discussed late last week, and details were still being worked on over the weekend that were meant to be finalised on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the cordon was prematurely lifted this morning, but is now being reinstated. I apologise for any confusion and upset that this may have caused,” said Mace Ward, the deputy response manager.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Slips and damaged homes at South Piha after Cyclone Gabrielle

“We appreciate that Piha residents are experiencing unprecedented upheaval and uncertainty. Auckland Emergency Management is committed to working with the community as it begins on its path to recovery,” said Ward.

On Saturday night, police arrested one person after an attempted break-in and the assault of a resident.

A similar council decision to lift cordons on Monday into the biggest west coast community of Muriwai was reversed at the weekend after a backlash from locals worried about the large number of empty houses.

AEM said the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park remains closed to visitors, including Anawhata, Arataki, Cornwallis, Huia, Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells, and Whatipu.