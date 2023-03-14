Key Auckland mayoral advisor Matthew Hooton moves on

One of Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s key former advisors has officially left the office.

Matthew Hooton, a high-profile political commentator and strategic consultant, had worked on Brown’s election campaign and continued into 2023, overseeing communications and government relations.

That work was taken over in March by Kate Gourdie, but Hooton had previously suggested he might continue in a part-time role.

“Mr Hooton was employed on a contract basis to oversee a period of transition when the Mayor took office,” said a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, confirming Hooton no longer had any role.

A little over five months since election, Brown has yet to complete hiring for his office, which has a budget of nearly $5 million, but which past mayors have only partially spent.

Most of the transition team who accompanied Brown into the 27th floor office have now moved, including former New Zealand First MP Jenny Marcroft.

Max Hardy is Chief of Staff, having first worked for the Brown campaign while a partner in law firm Meredith Connell.

Other senior appointments include Jazz Singh as Head of Finance and Budget, Stu Mullin – a former external affairs manager for British American Tobacco – as Head of Governance and Operations, and Simon Johnston, who leads the management of relationships with key cultural and sporting organisations.