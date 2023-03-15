City Rail Link boss blames $1 billion blow-out on Covid-19

City Rail Link Chief Executive Sean Sweeney says delays due to Covid has led to the $1billion increase in the cost of the project.

The price of Auckland’s big City Rail Link project has risen by just over $1 billion, with the chief executive blaming Covid-19.

The price of the project will now be $5.5 billion and its completion will be at least a year later than previously thought.

The long-speculated cost increase to the country’s biggest public transport infrastructure project was confirmed on Wednesday.

Auckland Council and the Government are expected to split the higher cost between them.

Completion of the project had been expected by the end of 2024, but that has now been pushed back to at least November 2025, with some station fit-outs by Auckland Transport and KiwiRail to follow.

In a statement, Auckland Council flagged the increase would add to significant financial challenges it faced when it prepared its next 10-year budget starting in 2024.

“The cost increase and delay have been primarily driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns, which has resulted in staffing, supply chain and technical-related challenges associated with a project of this scale and complexity, and inflation in construction costs,” the council said.

The chief executive of the joint venture City Rail Link Limited, Dr Sean Sweeney, defended the delay and the cost increase.

“People need to remember that in Auckland we endured two level 4 lockdowns, a further 280 days of restricted working conditions (Covid traffic light system) and we lost 3.2 million hours through illness among staff, with 800-plus workers infected,” he said.

“It’s a billion dollars of public money. We take it very seriously but Covid has impacted the project significantly.”

Sweeney said he anticipated the council and government would front the bill despite talk of reducing costs.

CRLL/Supplied The City Rail Link will cost $1 billion more than anticipated.

“It’s going to be completed, I can tell you that. Not finishing is not a possibility I could see. It would be a very poor outcome for the public.”

The funding shortfall was primarily caused by the pandemic, but he said there had been other impacts including supplies being “marooned” at a port in Shanghai where there had been shipping delays.

The funding increase also included “additional scope” for “wider aspects of the job”, including increased property costs.

He said they had completed the civil works, the structure of the stations was built and they were now installing rail and power systems.

“We are on the second half of the job, it's not the home straight, but on the way back. We can see what the finish line looks like, but we can’t give you absolute certainty.”

Mayor Wayne Brown said the increase was no surprise.

“It just illustrates why I am proposing to cut excess spending and get our debt under control,” he said.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood signalled no change to how the extra would be carved up between the government and Auckland Council.

“The whole arrangement is set up on our 50/50 governance and cost share basis,” he said.

The increase had been scheduled to be unveiled before Christmas, but was delayed by ongoing contract negotiations with the Link Alliance of companies building the twin rail tunnels for the council and government joint venture.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sean Sweeney has blamed the City Rail Link cost increase on Covid-19.

In the same statement, Auckland Council has for the first time put a price on the costs it will face following the January 27 and Cyclone Gabrielle weather emergencies.

“The cost of the council’s operational response to these events and returning assets to their previous service levels could cost between $900 million and $1.2 billion,” it said.

Those impacts were expected to largely be felt from mid 2024 onwards.

The update on the City Rail Link does not make clear exactly when passengers will be able to start travelling through the tunnels under the city centre.

November 2025 is the expected completion date for the main works, but the council said “KiwiRail and Auckland Transport will then carry out the additional work required to open the CRL to its first passengers”.