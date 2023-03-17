Controversial Lower Hutt hotel set to open at last

Lower Hutt is finally getting a four-star hotel. The controversial hotel, backed by the city council, is taking bookings for May 1.

Raman Sarin​ finally has something to smile about. His long talked about four-star hotel in Lower Hutt is finally about to open.

Sarin confirmed the hotel is taking bookings and is set for a “soft opening” on May 1.

The hotel was first touted in 2015, with Sarin saying it would open in 2017.

The council spent $3.5m purchasing and clearing land at the southern end of High St for the hotel. In 2016, it paid Sarin $2.8m for a nearby building in High St, which it subsequently sold to developer Ian Cassels for $1.5m.

READ MORE:

* Long-awaited four-star Hutt hotel set to open by Christmas

* Lower Hutt hotel to complete but Sarin pushes out other hotel projects

* Flying cars, corporate welfare and 'that' hotel: Lively Lower Hutt mayoral debate

* Details of controversial Lower Hutt hotel contract to remain confidential

* Developer remains fully committed to Hutt hotel, despite rising costs



Initially expected to cost between $12m and $15m, Sarin would not confirm the final figure but said it had increased significantly.

He remained optimistic the hotel will be a success and said there is a clear need for a four-star hotel in Lower Hutt.

Stuff Raman Sarin and Mayor Ray Wallace were all smiles as they unveiled plans for a new hotel in Hutt City in 2015. After many years of delays, it will open in May.

It will complement the nearby Events Centre, which his firm is contracted to the council to run. Once work starts on the $700m RiverLink project, later this year, there will be a demand for accommodation, he said.

Sarin said he had mixed views about the publicity over the problems he faced completing the build.

Although he would have preferred not to have faced delays, he said the coverage meant everyone in the city knew about the new hotel.

Greater Wellington Regional Council A explanation of the history and purpose of the RiverLink project in Lower Hutt.

“I don’t have to spend any money on advertising because of all the publicity.”

It will be at least 10 years until someone else builds a hotel in Lower Hutt, he predicted.

The difficulties faced by the project continued right until the end. The only work left is landscaping and that had been delayed by two weeks after an underground pipe was broken putting in the driveway.

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff The appearance of scaffolding led to rumours that work was finally about to begin on Lower Hutt's much anticipated hotel in southern High St in 2017.

As well as geotechnical issues, a dispute over who was responsible for the rising cost, Covid and problems sourcing cladding all caused delays.

When it is fully staffed, there will be between 36 and 40 staff, and Sarin has already recruited for senior roles, including the head chef.

Sarin would not comment on whether he would invite the project’s chief supporters, former mayor Ray Wallace and councillor David Bassett, to the opening.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff Anu Sarin, Councillor David Bassett, Raman Sarin and Mayor Ray Wallace were on hand to watch work begin on Lower Hutt’s new hotel in 2018.

Mayor Campbell Barry and councillor Tony Stallinger, who was the chief executive when the deal was signed with Sarin, have both subsequently tried to distance themselves from the project.

Barry has said he regrets voting for it and is opposed to corporate subsidies.

In 2015, Wallace described the hotel as a game changer for the city with the project expected to create up to 90 new jobs and benefit the local economy by up to $75m over the next 20 years.