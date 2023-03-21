Arts groups band together to appeal against proposed council funding cuts

The performances were impressive at Pasifika at Western Springs.

A coalition of 36 arts and culture groups has written to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and councillors appealing against significant cuts proposed in the 2023 budget.

Brown’s budget proposal includes a $20 million cut to a wide range of community, local and arts funding, as part of a budget seeking to close a forecast $295 million deficit.

The group said reducing the number and range of events and activities would hit the incomes of the city’s artists.

“This isn’t a necessity and will undermine the conditions for artists to create, survive and live in this wonderful city,” said the letter.

“Our sector has had it hard the last few years, and we recognise this is a lived experience for many across Tāmaki Makaurau,” it said.

“We know that you can choose to prioritise the liveability of the city, the value of our arts and culture rōpū, and the impact we have on making this city the best it can be”.

The letter was sent in the final week of public consultation on the council’s 2023-24 budget, which councillors will debate until sign-off in June.

Groups in the arts and culture sector have also made presentations directly to councillors in budget feedback sessions online, and at the Town Hall.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Art Gallery is the city’s biggest showcase of art, and is not affected by the $20 million proposed cut.

“We understand how important it is that [Aucklanders] recover mentally and spiritually after the hardship of a global pandemic and catastrophic weather events. Our arts and culture infrastructure enables that recovery,” said Cat Ruka, executive director of Basement Theatre.

The letter urged councillors to consider an alternative approach to the budget, released by a grouping of policy advisors and activists, called ‘A Better Budget’.

It advocates raising rates more than is proposed, and borrowing more to help bridge the forecast deficit.

“To pull the carpet out from underneath the sector now, to delete the budget line that delivers vibrancy and colour and life to our city, is not just unprecedented, not just short-sighted, but the polar opposite of the leadership and vision Tāmaki Makaurau deserves,” said MP for Central Auckland Chlöe Swarbrick, who is campaigning against the proposed budget.

The arts coalition argued that recent major events, such as Te Matatini, Polyfest, Pasifika and Auckland Pride “demonstrate the immense value added to our collective culture: bringing people together, and even enabling the moving of pūtea for our hospitality, accommodation, and tourism sectors”.

Public consultation on the Auckland Council budget closes on March 28.