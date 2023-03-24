Former chief science advisor to PM wants fix for Auckland's at-risk Southern Initiative

Stuff journalist Todd Niall talks to Sir Peter Gluckman on the council budget threat to The Southern Initiative.

A significant social and economic development programme in south Auckland, at risk from wide-ranging council budget cuts, has drawn heavyweight endorsement.

Professor, founder of the Liggins Institute and former chief science advisor to the Prime Minister, Sir Peter Gluckman, said The Southern Initiative (TSI) is the type of work a “healthy, robust and forward-looking city needs, taking a disadvantaged part of the city and giving it hope and energy.”

Mayor Wayne Brown’s budget proposal would likely end the $3.8m ratepayer contribution to TSI and its smaller western counterpart, programmes which attract a further $14m of external funding.

The budget, which is out for public consultation, has to find a way to close a forecast $295m deficit, mostly through spending cuts and the proposed sale of airport shares.

TSI was launched as one of the council top strategic initiatives in 2012 to lift the quality of educational achievment, employment and health in the city’s poorest, mostly Māori and Pasifika communities.

“What makes a city as much as anything else, is the social as well as the physical infrastructure has been a very rewarding and positive experience,” said the director of Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures.

“Why TSI is in the headlights is because there’s still a disconnect between what is the responsibility of local bodies, and what is the responsibility of central government, not just in the nuts and bolts of streets and infrastructure, but also in the social infrastructure of the city,” Gluckman said in an interview with Stuff.

“I would prefer to see it (the funding) resolved before any change is made,” he said, adding he had sympathy with a council facing financial pressure.

In report released a year ago looking at what Tāmaki Makaurau could aspire to be in 50 years, Gluckman said declining social cohesion and a growing disconnection between Aucklanders and decisions about their lives and futures were fundamental challenges needing tackling.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Professor Sir Peter Gluckman is the director of Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures

He told Stuff the council and government needed to agree on the city’s needs and goals and how to reach them.

“We need this resolved. We’ve focussed a lot on Three Waters, but we have to focus on the balance of what should be locally empowered and delivered, but needs to be resourced in the appropriate ways to meet that goal,” he said.

“What TSI is delivering, is what a government of any sort in New Zealand would want to see happen, but at the same time I look at the council and see they are constrained in their funding arrangements”.

“We have in New Zealand an ambiguity, particularly over where social and cultural and other services sit, between central and local government.”

The Southern Initiative began as concept to connect the council’s community knowledge, with the large sums the government spent on health and social issues but the then National government showed little initial interest.

Later, then-Finance Minister Bill English encouraged government involvement in pilot schemes to test intiatives to help people into work, and over the hurdles that some faced.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Matalena Fale got a job at council straight out of high school - thanks to The Southern Initiative (Video November 2022)

Council figures show the proposed budget for 2023-24 would cut $3.8m out of a potential total TSI spend of $4.6m.

Gluckman said crises need to be opportunities to look at the long term now, such as TSI.

“The realities of living in parts of Auckland where there is social disparity, needs and requires local and central government to get more co-ordinated beyond partisanship,” he said.

“I’m disappointed that discussion has not been there”.