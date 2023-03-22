Is ICC's approach to Oreti Sands farsighted or shortsighted?

The former Oreti Sands golf course – previously with mowed fairways, now it’s reducing to narrow walking tracks. (File photo)

While the Invercargill City Council looks to the future of the former Oreti Sands golf course, advocates are warning the council needs to pay more attention to how rapidly its state is deteriorating here and now.

The long-term future of the land, which the former Oreti Sands Golf Club maintained until it ended its lease in 2018, is tied to that of the wider Sandy Point master plan which the council is preparing.

A draft of that plan is due to go out for public comment later this year. It will set out the council’s vision for the coming decades for the wider Sandy Point domain, now including the former links course formerly tended by the club.

Oreti Sands is now mostly used by dog walkers, though supporters point to a range of other occasional users as well.

ICC parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said the golf club relinquished the land without any additional resourcing for the council to manage it.

The council’s parks team had continued to look for the most efficient way to manage the area “within current staff and budget’’.

Initial interest from the Southern Institute and Technology for using the land for turf management education did not go ahead. During this time the council had agreed to continue mowing the grass, albeit to a lower standard.

More recently, discussions to keep the city’s rates to an acceptable level, a low-mow (reduced mowing frequency) approach was introduced, providing a 2m walking track across the disused fairways.

“The maintenance meets the standards for the majority of users at the site, as they are walking tracks and mowed fire breaks,’’ Rain said.

The intention was to leave grassed areas to grow longer to create a variety of habitat for wildlife, reduced fuel emissions and reduced mowing time.

Rain said the council understood the area was frequently used, not only by dog walkers but also for multisport events, disc golf, and by the Southland Astronomical Society.

It did not hold data on how many people this meant, but would install a track counter to give it an idea.

Brian Rowe has opened a Facebook page for those concerned about the deterioration of the area, particularly as lupins have been increasingly taking over

He pointed to other cases in the area, such as the former farmland Silver Lagoon, which had successfully been returned to its natural, pre-European state.

“I can't see why the same thing can’t happen on the golf course - over a long period of time of course - but in the meantime the lupins are out of control You can see week by week just how far they are invading.’’

Pine was starting to self-seed and broom was establishing itself.

By not doing the basic maintenance the council was creating a problem for itself.

“If they don’t do something at this stage, they’ll reach the point where they’re going to throw their hands up and say it’ll cost too much. They’re starting to do that now.’’

Rowe noted that advice from Environment Southland was that control programmes were necessary in low-growing plant communities such as coastal dunes

Rain said the council staff undertook pest weed control following best practice from the Southland Pest Management Plan 2019-29.

“Although lupins are not present within this plan, treatment for the eradication of lupins is best undertaken in conjunction with a revegetation plan over the course of many years,’’ she said.

Rowe said Rain had made contact and he was looking forward to walking the land with her, pointing out the many areas of concern.