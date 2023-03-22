Auckland Council may quit Local Government NZ to save $400k in fees

Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene talks about how to tackle the uptick in racism and gender discrimination in local body politics. (First published July 18, 2022)

Auckland Council may quit the group which represents local government, prompting the group to warn the cost-saving move could backfire on Aucklanders.

Mayor Wayne Brown has asked officials to weigh-up the city’s membership to Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ). A report said the annual subscription and other costs totalling $400,000 could be spent on other council services.

But LGNZ said Tāmaki Makaurau stands to be better off, by $1.6million, through just three items the sector group has been involved in.

There are 21 local boards within Auckland Council, with 17 having voted on the issue.

Fifteen of those support staying in LGNZ, with only the Devonport-Takapuna board favouring withdrawal while the Kaipātiki board was split on the issue.

“Auckland Council is large enough to continue without using the resources and services provided by LGNZ – (but also) there may be reasons for maintaining membership which are not quantifiable,” council officials said.

LGNZ has 78 councils in its membership and carries out research and government lobbying on key issues, as well as providing forums, such as its annual conference.

Membership costs have been spotlighted as Auckland Council works to pull together a grim budget by July, which needs to close a forecast and record $295 million deficit.

“A decision to leave LGNZ will actually cost residents of Auckland more money. We also believe local government is stronger together, especially as we face a raft of reforms,” its president Stuart Crosbysaid said.

LGNZ/Supplied Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) president Stuart Crosby.

Crosby said a “Street Lighting Profiles initiative” delivering cheaper electricity to members with dimmable LED street lighting, could save Auckland at least $1.1m a year.

LGNZ had chipped in $60,000 towards council’s Supreme Court challenge to a ruling that it’s former $14m-a-year Accommodation Providers Targeted Rate, was illegal.

The sector group also said its work with the government on the Three Waters reforms had helped achieve a $508m payout for Auckland Council.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has questioned the value of the council’s membership of LGNZ.

Auckland Council has politicians on a range of LGNZ committees, including those covering Māori issues and a young leaders’ forum.

Auckland Council is LGNZ’s biggest member, and its $350,000 subscription represents nearly 9% of the group’s membership income.

The report does not recommend a decision either way and LGNZ will appear before the council’s Governing Body on Thursday to argue for Auckland Council to remain on board.