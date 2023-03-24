Multi-level strip could replace waterfront bar zone in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter

A petro-chemical tank farm cleared for the America's Cup now has a new role. The area around Wynyard Point beyond the America's Cup bases is destined for park development. (Video first published September 2021)

A prime downtown waterfront hospitality strip is being sold by the Auckland Council for redevelopment, and may become a building site for a while.

The council is selling a 125-year lease, paid up front, for the North Wharf strip of bars and eateries which were developed in time for the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

While the heritage Red Shed in the middle of the strip must be retained, the council’s property arm Eke Panuku said a buyer could develop the rest of the site, as originally envisaged.

Planning allows for a maximum height of 15 metres, meaning buildings of around three storeys, could replace the single-level strip

Eke Panuku said the sale of the lease had always been planned, and the proceeds of any sale were in its long term plans, rather than being an unexpected windfall for the council.

“The likely uses in this redevelopment is office, and ground floor retail, food and beverage,” said the agency.

Moonshots/Supplied The lease on the council-owned North Wharf hospitality development is being put up for sale

The existing businesses in North Wharf have leases that expire in August 2023, but will be offered three-year extensions, subject to the redevelopment plans of a buyer.

“With the new market reality given the impact of Covid-19, it is unclear about when construction would begin on the North Wharf site once sold,” said Eke Panuku.

The North Wharf strip is the waterfront edge of Wynyard Quarter, which has continued to develop with apartment blocks and hotels built further back.

Catherine Reiss/Supplied Walkers outside North Wharf restaurants.

The Wynyard wharf “peninsula”, on which fuel and chemical tanks once stood, has been cleared, partly to allow the construction of team bases for the America’s Cup in 2021.

Longer term, the area will be developed for Eke Panuku with commercial buildings and a headland park.