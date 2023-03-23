Desperately seeking savings, Lower Hutt council plans to close aviary

Lynn Ryan had mixed views on getting rid of the aviary. She enjoys looking at the birds, when she is out walking, but was also concerned about the condition of the aviary and what would happen to the birds.

It is a case of goodbye aviary and hello debt as the Hutt City Council grapples with some tough financial challenges.

Residents will next week be asked for their views on a proposed rate increase of 9.9%. The proposed draft annual plan includes increasing debt from $620 million in 2027/28 to $769m.

In recent decades the council has boasted that rate increases were significantly below the national average, as was debt.

It had become increasingly clear, however, that it had resulted in underfunding infrastructure, especially the water network. Climate change has also added to the council’s problems with slips in Stokes Valley and the shared pathway in the eastern bays soaking up big bucks.

Roughly 50% of the proposed increase would go towards building three waters infrastructure.

“To get our water pipes up to scratch is going to take significant investment over a number of years, and we’re proposing to prioritise this with $48.2m going into maintaining existing networks and $26.9m on new infrastructure,” Mayor Campbell Barry said.

For a residential ratepayer with a property valued at $815,000, rates would increase by $261 per annum, a weekly increase of $5.02.

In February council chief executive Jo Miller said the council needed to invest heavily in infrastructure in coming decades. It could not keep increasing rates to pay for pipes and that without three waters reform, the council could not fund the necessary work.

The current plan includes savings of $6.5m in budget cuts in legal, travel and accommodation, publicity, equipment purchases, postage, cleaning services. Staff savings over the next eight years would save a further $12.9m.

Restoring Petone Wharf, which is closed due to earthquake damage, would be deferred to 2029.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayor Campbell Barry has some big decisions to make as the Hutt City debates increasing rates by 9.9%

Costs across the council have gone up due to inflation, and rising construction and labour costs.

The council is proposing to demolish three park buildings, including an aviary in Riddiford Garden.

“Our local native bird population has increased since the aviary was built, and many people now prefer to engage with birds in nature rather than in cages”, the council says in its draft plan.

Demolishing the Tukiwi Orchid House, Gibbes Watson Conservatory and the aviary would save the council $406,000 by 2031.

Proposed increases to user charges include parking, commercial water and resource consents.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Demolishing the Riddiford Garden aviary will help the council save money.

Resilience projects up for funding include protecting the Wainuiomata Coast Rd from erosion, repairing slips and safeguarding the Eastern Hutt Rd and the Tupua Horo Nuku/Eastern Bays Shared Path.

The shared path in Eastbourne includes a seawall to protect the bays from climate change, costing $80m.

The project has “assumed external funding of $55.3m” but it still not clear how much Waka Kotahi and the Covid Response and Recovery Fund are prepared to invest. Without extra outside funding, the project cannot be completed, leaving parts of Eastbourne vulnerable to rising sea levels and flooding, the draft plan said.

The council is proposing to spend $22.8m to improve the resilience of Eastern Hutt Road. That includes $10.2m to repair slips and safeguard the road and access to Stokes Valley.

Submissions on the draft plan close on Sunday, April 30.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Riddiford Garden aviary faces an uncertain future after the council proposed to demolish it as a cost savings measure.

‘They have to be bird brains’

Mike Sculley​​, a visitor from Wellington to Riddiford Gardens, said the council must have better ways of saving money than demolishing the aviary.

Scully said that, situated next door to a children’s playground in Riddiford Gardens, the aviary was clearly popular and he would not like to see it demolished.

“If you want to save money cutting a few dollars on an area kids liked, they have to be bird brains.”

Shinea Kelly​​ and her 20-month-old son Fraser are regulars at the playground and Kelly said her son enjoys looking at the birds.

“Fraser loves the birds, or ducks as he calls the birds (a mixture of budgies, parakeets and cockatiels) and it would be sad because we have nothing else like it in the Hutt.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Riddiford Gardens aviary is popular with children who use a nearby playground.

Lisa Fletcher​​ said her three-year-old son Joey likes looking at the birds but she was not that keen on the aviary.

“Joey likes it but to be honest I do not think it is looked after enough. It looks a bit grimy.”

It needs modernising and more effort put into looking after the birds, she said.

Lynn Ryan often checks out the birds on her walk to the nearby swimming pool. She was worried about what would happen to the birds after it is demolished.