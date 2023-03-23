Road cones and bus trials: Fact-checking Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's big ideas

The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

Two big transport initiatives Wayne Brown claims he is driving were under way long before his election as Auckland mayor.

Brown says he is delivering a trial of transponders on buses – to give them a jump at traffic lights – and a simplification of traffic management rules around work sites, which could see fewer road cones around the city.

Both projects were under way at Auckland Transport (AT) in early 2022.

Auckland Transport’s year-long work on accelerating buses through intersections hit headlines due to a mayoral media release last week entitled “Auckland mayor delivers on promise to improve bus reliability”.

READ MORE:

* March Madness traffic worse than in 2019, and it could last until April

* Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says $145m road cone spend is 'unjustifiable'

* Auckland's $2m 'Tim Tam' cycle lane to be replaced after less than a year, with another which could cost $4m



“Mayor Wayne Brown is pleased to announce that Auckland Transport is rolling out one of his election promises,” it said.

Four days after the “bus reliability” announcement, another mayoral media release said “Auckland mayor reveals plan to reduce road cones, road closures”.

This had been a recurring part of Brown’s election campaign, with personal observation-based views on the excessive use of road cones, and in particular the extent of space taken for City Rail Link work on downtown Albert St.

David Walker/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has claimed it was his idea to reduce road cones. But council was already working on it before he was elected.

“Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is calling for Auckland Transport to work with national transport agency Waka Kotahi,” began Monday’s media release.

But AT said this work began in March 2022, as drafts began to circulate of proposed new national guidelines by Waka Kotahi to make temporary traffic management plans more flexible and better suited to each individual worksite.

Bus transponders

The bus transponder trial in its initial stage will help some buses catch up if they are running late, but won’t deliver the goal Brown repeatedly talks of: buses streaming past stationary cars.

The work adapts existing technology so that a central computer receiving GPS data from buses, can instantly work out whether it is running late, and in some circumstances ensure a green light at the next intersection.

A trial at several intersections has cut seconds off waiting times at lights, and now expanded along the 30/309 route along Manukau and Pah roads, and in coming months through 10 intersections on Dominion Rd and seven on the Eastern Busway.

David White/Stuff AT is working on re-jigging technology to get late-running buses through traffic lights quicker

In the first phase of the project, only buses running late will get help, and whether a green light occurs will also depend on other conditions, such traffic volumes crossing the intersection, and pedestrian demand.

The initiative won’t give buses a jump over all general traffic, as the extra green light phase will also be available to vehicles close to the bus.

AT says further evolutions could allow time savings to be built into revised timetables, delivering faster trips.

The picture of buses having a free run while general traffic remains congested is a function of dedicated bus lanes, and intersections where buses have their own “B” green light giving them priority.

On March 21, AT put out a travel alert warning that bus services were facing delays of up to an hour due to “heavy congestion” and could get worse in the approaching evening peak.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Transport is reviewing how work on and near roads is coned off.

Cone management

As for road cones, Auckland Transport acknowledged the mayor’s views on the need for improvement, first signalled in December in a Letter of Expectation to the agency, had given impetus to the work, and confidence that it had political backing.

A trial in conjunction with major utility companies who need and pay for around one-third of “road cone” plans across the city is to begin, but AT said it has no views yet on what it might find.

Sites will still need temporary traffic management plans, but smaller and simpler jobs may require less equipment such as safety trucks and smaller coned off areas.

AT believed it was too early to say how much cost saving might be delivered, which the mayor put at $145 million a year.