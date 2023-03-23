Rates increase of 9.06% 'obscene'

An overall rates increase of 9.06% is “obscene” the Tasman District Council was told on Thursday.

A rates increase of 9.06% will be “financially crippling” for pensioners, low income earners, and businesses, the Tasman District Council has been told.

In the public forum of the full council meeting on Thursday, Maxwell Clark told councillors that ratepayers, households and businesses were experiencing excessive price increases – high food costs, high fuel costs, inflation and higher interest rates.

“Honestly, [the rates hike] is obscene. It's not affordable ... I do not accept that the council is aware of and [has] taken into consideration the financial pressures being faced by the community,” he said.

The proposed Tasman increase is more than double the 4.04% budgeted in the council’s long-term plan.

Councillor Chris Hill said they knew the zero percent increase in the Covid year (2020/2021) was going to “come out down the line”.

“Reflecting back at the numbers that were presented to us in workshops, they were a heck of a lot higher than 9% ... Notwithstanding, this is going to be hard to bear for some ratepayers.”

Hill said council would make “an even greater effort” to let ratepayers know about the rates rebate programme.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council Councillor Trindi Walker asked “if the nine was going to be it”, even if the community pushed back.

Councillor Trindi Walker asked if when the council went out to consult, the community pushed back, what the process would then be.

“Do we then come back to the table and go actually we have heard the voice of the community and we have to go back with paper and pen and work out where to? Or is the nine going to be it?”

Tasman mayor Tim King said it would go out for consultation, there would be submissions, there would be hearings, and then the council would have to make a decision based on that.

“What the decision will be, will be the result of the collective view of the councillors around the table ... it’s not something we can predetermine at this point.”

Councillor Brent Maru said while 9.06% was “unpalatable”, he recognised the work that the council had done to “get down to that figure”.

Councillor Christeen Mackenzie said council had to take into account not just today’s rate payers, but those of the future: “so the old saying of kicking the can down the road is not really a place we want to be either”.

In the council’s Annual Plan 2023/24 Community Consultation Document, Mayor Tim King and CEO Janine Dowding wrote that they were “very aware of the current pressure on the community.”

“We are facing the same issues of increasing interest rates, inflation and supply chain disruptions.”

In the consultation document, the council said there had been significant changes affecting operations, such as inflation, interest rates, the labour shortage, and an increased depreciation bill.

Most council fees are also set to increase 10%, in order to “catch up with ... earlier under adjustment” and the predicted level of inflation.

Councillors voted 11 to 1 to send their draft annual plan out for consultation, with councillor Mark Greening voting against it.