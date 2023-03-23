'800 members getting pissed and dancing': Wayne Brown pulls Auckland Council out of Local Government NZ

Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene talks about how to tackle the uptick in racism and gender discrimination in local body politics. (First published July 18, 2022)

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown has used his casting vote for the first time, pulling Auckland Council out of the sector group Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ).

Brown had called for a review of the council’s membership, which costs around $400,000 a year in membership and conference costs, and spoke disparagingly of its value.

The mayor said his band had played a conference, and at a past one in the Bay of Islands “watching 800 members of local boards getting pissed and dancing the night long for no benefit to ratepayers questioned my value of it”.

The withdrawal of the council’s largest local body will be immediate – and went against the views of 15 of the city’s 21 local boards which supported remaining a member.

The 20 councillors on Thursday heard impassioned presentations from young elected members about the value they got from being part of a nationwide network.

Councillors Lotu Fuli, Alf Filipaina, and Kerrin Leoni spoke of the importance to them of having been part of Pasifika and Māori networks.

Several spoke of the risk of Auckland becoming alienated from councils around the country.

“Let’s not buy into the JAFA complex,” said Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley.

David White/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown had the casting vote.

“We’ve got as much to learn from them as they have from us.”

Bartley questioned the time spent preparing a report and debating the issue.

“How come we are spending a lot of time on this when we’ve got bigger fish to fry – our communities are struggling and we’re spending all this time on this group or not,” she said.

Veteran councillor Mike Lee, once the chair of the former Auckland Regional Council said it was time to “cut out the middle man” with LGNZ.

“It (LGNZ) has evolved to be another layer of the national bureaucracy, frankly a part of the elitist Wellington beltway power structure,” Lee said.

Responding to the withdrawal vote, the president of LGNZ Stuart Crosby said it was “really disappointing” that Brown had used his casting vote, and denied the city cost savings that would have come from membership.

LGNZ/Supplied Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) president Stuart Crosby.

“This decision also has an enormous impact on elected members who are under-represented such as our Māori elected members and the young,” Crosby said.

“It’s really disappointing that the Mayor has used his casting vote to leave LGNZ.

“The irony of cost savings now means Auckland ratepayers will now have to pick up the bill - Auckland were to benefit from more than a million dollars a year in savings associated with their membership.

“This decision also has an enormous impact on elected members who are underrepresented such as our Maori elected members and young elected members. By leaving, they’ve ignored the view of the majority of local boards.”

North Shore councillor Richard Hills, spoke against quitting LGNZ calling it another discussion where it is easy to see the costs but not the benefits, and that the sector group would suffer.

“This budget will cut LGNZ’s budget, reduce resources by 25pc, and staff, and reduce lobbying power -councillors might roll their eyes and laugh but it is important we show strength.