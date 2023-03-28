Friend of Wayne Brown gets permanent role in the mayor's office, but isn't on the payroll

A friend and supporter of Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has been given a permanent unpaid role in the mayoral office, with the same access as staff but without being bound by the council’s code of conduct.

Chris Mathews​ had been the manager of Brown’s election campaign. And from day one on October 10, has been a member of the mayoral team on the 27th floor of council’s Albert St headquarters.

Mathews has regularly accompanied Brown at public engagements and on occasions has been the one to remove the mayor from media stand-ups.

Auckland Council described the arrangement, in which a volunteer has access to council premises and systems in the way Mathews does, as “not common”.

When Stuff first asked about Mathews’ status in the mayoral office in December, a spokesman said: “Mr Mathews is a friend and supporter of the mayor and has been assisting him in the transition on that basis, with no commercial relationship with the mayor’s office or council at this time”.

In January, council said: “in this instance [the volunteer status] was appropriate given it understandably takes time to establish a permanent Mayoral Office from scratch following an election”.

At the same time, the mayor’s office suggested the employment relation might be changing: “Chris Mathews has agreed to join the mayoral office part-time as a strategic advisor and we are working through the details now.”

However, with the structure of the mayor’s office now complete and most roles filled, a spokeswoman last week said: “Chris is still a part-time strategic advisor on a voluntary basis”.

Stuff spoke with the mayor and Mathews during a lunch break at council budget hearings.

“I told him [Mathews] months ago to get on the payroll,” Brown said. “I don’t employ anyone, it’s the chief executive.”

“It’ll be tied up this week,” said Mathews, after asking “Why the raised eyebrows?”

When Mathews and Brown were asked what “tied up this week” meant, Stuff was referred to the mayor’s office, which has yet to respond.

People working in council who are not formally employed are not covered by the staff code of conduct, or council’s charter.

Mathews has security card access to the 135 Albert Street headquarters, an Auckland Council email address and access to computer systems, council confirmed.