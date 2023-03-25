Wayne Brown launches new review of Auckland's port future

P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown has commissioned a new review of future options for the council-owned port, including the possible sale of its operation.

The three-part review includes work by an Australian consultancy to explore what interest there is buying or running the port business, but with the land remaining in council ownership.

Brown called a confidential meeting of councillors on Monday to tell them of his plans, and Ports of Auckland management briefed port workers shift-by-shift during Friday.

The port chief executive Roger Gray said staff were given some details of the three pieces of work being led by the mayor’s office.

One, called the Enhanced Status Quo looks at how or whether the existing port operation can be done on a smaller footprint.

In a second, called Market Soundings, Australian-based Flagstaff Consulting will “seek expressions of interest from investors or port operators” in a possible role in future port activity.

The third is the already announced study by the council regeneration agency Eke Panuku, looking at how the waterfront land could be used if it was vacated by the port company.

“We’re working with the mayor’s office and will be providing information to help inform the reviews,” said Gray.

Ports of Auckland/Supplied Ports of Auckland chief executive Roger Gray (File photo)

The mayor’s office has not responded to contact from Stuff, but in an interview with BusinessDesk, Brown said the work would be funded out of his office budget.

Gray told port staff that the work will come together mid-year, and will feed into the council’s preparation of its next 10-year plan. That work begins late in 2023 and will be finalised by mid-2024.

Shifting port operations away from Auckland’s waterfront has been a key election policy of Brown, who also led a government-commissioned study that recommended in 2019 moving the port’s business to Marsden Point – an idea rejected by the Government.

The Government does accept that at some point in the future the port’s growth will require a move, and the issue will be discussed in a joint transport and infrastructure plan which Auckland Council and the Government will develop.

The new review is just the latest in a long list of reports, including a 2016 study under the city’s first post-amalgamation mayor Len Brown, which identified the Firth of Thames or Manukau Harbour as possible sites for a new port.

That study forecast the container terminal could run out of capacity around 2055, but more efficient operations have been developed since then.

Brown had initially called for the vehicle import trade to leave Auckland by the end of next year, and the whole port operation to be gone by 2040.

However the specified timeframe has been dropped, with the Government now joining the discussion.