Upper Hutt council dips into reserves to keep rates increase under 6%

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy is set to deliver one of the lowest rate increases in the region. (File pic)

Upper Hutt residents, facing a rate increase as high as 21%, have dodged a bullet with the council instead using reserve money put aside for Three Waters, to keep the increase under 6%.

An increase of 5.81% is potentially one of the lowest in the region. Near neighbours Hutt City are facing an increase of 9.9% and Wellington City 12.3%.

An increase of 5.81% would see rates on a property valued at $510,000 increase from $1371 to $1513​ with revaluations influencing individual property increases.

Upper Hutt councillors were told last week the council is under significant financial pressure.

Council policy is to keep rates at under 6% but with the cost of interest increasing by 26%, the cost of bulk water rising significantly and insurance costing 36% more, the council was looking at a rate increase as high as 21%.

A report to councillors by corporate planner by Susan Narayan said that in the current economic climate, the council had to take a cautious approach.

“Given that our community, like the rest of New Zealand, is feeling the immediate pressure of the high cost of living, a high rates increase will not be tolerable or prudent.”

Councillors agreed to use $7.8 million from reserves, to keep rates under 6%.

Residents will shortly receive a booklet outlining the council’s financial position and reasons for dipping in to the reserves. Because the draft annual plan contains no significant changes to the council’s 10-year plan, there is no need for public consultation.

“Being conscious of the pressures affecting families and households, we’ve found a way to limit our total rates requirement, without reducing service levels, and keeping within our Long Term Plan commitment,” Mayor Wayne Guppy said.

Unlike other councils in the region, Upper Hutt does not have a significant backlog of water infrastructure needing upgrading.

The money held in reserve was partly for projects that had been delayed by Covid or the shortage of contractors.

Guppy notes that the funds would otherwise be transferred to the new Three Waters entities being set up by Government in June 2024.

“We think it’s better to use these reserve funds now to reduce the burden on ratepayers.”

Guppy said they were committed to ensuring the whole community received services and support.

“We’ve faced tough economic times like this in the past–and have come out stronger. Upper Hutt continues to grow as a destination of choice for families and businesses; an outcome which we are committed to sustaining.”