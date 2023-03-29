Councillors concerned mayor Wayne Brown didn't show at parliament for Three Waters select committee

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is under fire from councillors for deciding not to front at a parliamentary select committee where proposed Three Waters reforms were on the table.

Council signed-off a submission to present to MPs, leaving Brown and deputy mayor Desley Simpson the job of sorting out who would front at parliament.

But, no one did after the mayor decided against going to Wellington.

There are varying explanations from Brown, his staff and his office diary as to why he chose not to front, or was unable to.

Most councillors found out only weeks after the March 8 hearing, that no one had fronted in the slot allocated to Auckland Council.

“The mayor was not able to attend the select committee due to other important council commitments,” Brown’s office said in response to queries from Stuff.

Brown’s official diary for March 8 showed two council workshops in the morning, but a gap between 11.30am-11.45am – with 11:30am the time slot offered to council to present at parliament.

Stuff asked Brown why he had opted not to go. He said council had provided a long written submission and wanted MP’s to read it.

When told his office had said it was because he had more pressing business, Brown said: “I probably did”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said he “probably” had more pressing business than going to parliament to talk to MP’s at a select committee meeting about Three Waters.

Council advised the select committee a day before they meeting that no one would speak to the submission. No grounds for unavailability were provided.

The situation has annoyed some Auckland councillors.

“I am disappointed for Auckland, the mayor has not fulfilled his responsibilities as delegated by the Government Body,” said Angela Dalton of the Manurewa-Papakura ward.

“We must take every opportunity to advocate for Aucklanders to central government, and not just decide to go it alone without advising all elected members,” said Dalton.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby said the decision not to present was a missed opportunity to be heard by “what is arguably parliament’s most powerful and influential select committee”.

“Our no-show means Auckland Council has missed the boat entirely and now finds itself floundering on Three Waters,” he said.

Auckland Council is not against Three Waters reform per se, but opposes aspects such as the governance structure which would have seen the city provide more than 90% of the assets to a new entity, but have only a minority say.

Those and other aspects of the reform are now uncertain after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on February 8 that cabinet was considering changes, though reform itself was needed.

The financial impact on Auckland Council from the reforms is also unclear.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayor of Christchurch Phil Mauger (right), mayor of Waimakariri Dan Gordon (left) and mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown (centre) presented an Three Waters proposal which was rejected by the government.

“The council provided a thorough written submission opposing the hopelessly flawed Three Waters legislation,” a spokeswoman said in a statement on behalf of Brown.

“In any case, given the government has signalled the inevitable reset of the policy, it is questionable whether it was worthwhile use of time to submit on the current – apparently doomed – bills,” she said.

The mayor’s office also said in an email to some councillors that the government had signalled a “willingness to engage with the mayor directly” on changes to the Three Waters process.

Brown is totally opposed to Three Waters and upon election, tried unsuccessfully to direct a halt on all work with the council group related to the reforms.