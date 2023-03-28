New challenge for America's Cup skipper Dean Barker - road safety outside his Auckland sailing club

Former America's Cup skipper Dean Barker, now commodore of the Murrays Bay Sailing Club, at the AT board meeting

Veteran America’s Cup skipper Dean Barker has appealed for road safety improvements outside a sailing club he now heads, calling it “an accident waiting to happen”.

Barker appeared before Auckland Transport’s (AT) board of directors on Tuesday morning where he wanted to draw attention to hazards facing pedestrians crossing the road, between the Murray’s Bay Sailing Club and the beach.

“It’s just a matter of time before someone from the club, or a pedestrian, crossing the road has a serious accident,” Barker said.

Barker told AT’s directors the mix of a busy road, a blind bend and an increasingly active area had made getting from the clubrooms to the water, hazardous.

The sailing legend has become the commodore of the East Coast Bays club at which he sailed in his younger days, after settling back in Auckland for the 2021 America’s Cup.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dean Barker and the American Magic crew during the America’s Cup challenger regatta in Auckland in 2021.

Barker skippered Team New Zealand in the disastrous 2003 defence of the Auld Mug in Auckland. He led the team in two subsequent cup finals in 2007 and 2013, before leaving the team.

He then skippered Softbank Team Japan in the 2017 Cup and was helmsman for American Magic in 2021, a challenge which never recovered from a catastrophic capsize.

Barker now has a mentoring role with Swiss challenger Alinghi for 2024.

At the AT meeting, Barker was accompanied by Paul Dean, president of the Murrays Bay Residents Association, who said he walks along the road every day and “just cringes” at the prospect of an accident.

Barker said the sailing club operated seven days a week with 500 members and also hosted a Waterwise programme involving 1,000 children.

American Magic YouTube Dean Barker and Terry Hutchinson believe the talent and drive is there to build from the painful loss at Auckland 2021.

Barker and Dean gave a slide presentation showing where they believed two raised crossings could be built to slow traffic and provide safer access to the beach.

Barker raised there was a tunnel, but said it was poorly located and at times unusable.

The curved road at the beach front also gives access to a cafe and restaurant, and a carpark.

The transport agency’s board has noted the concerns of the pair.