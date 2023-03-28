Otago Regional Council lifts bus driver pay to $30 an hour

The Otago Regional Council has increased pay for its drivers to $30 an hour.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has boosted bus driver pay for the third time in just seven months.

In a meeting excluded to the public last week, the council agreed to increase approved drivers’ wages in Dunedin and Queenstown from $27.76 to $30 an hour – an increase of more than 8% that would be backdated to March 1.

The move aimed to retain bus drivers in the region, interim chief executive Dr Pim Borren said.

“The ORC is being proactive in relation to this labour shortage issue and once again we’ll be one of the first councils in the country to go to $30 per hour.”

Borren said Dunedin’s bus service was still facing challenges to get back to its full timetable, and he apologised to passengers whose buses did not turn up.

The council was also working to provide real-time information on buses to passenger, which could be ready within a few weeks.

The public transport sector remains short of several hundred drivers across the country, which has affected timetables and service deliveries for almost a year now.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A NZ-owned company has designed and built an electric bus which has been unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood, but he admits a driver shortage could put bumps in the road. (Video first published October 11, 2022)

“Drivers wages and conditions have historically been identified as the main reason for the lack of new drivers coming into the sector, and also in retaining them,” Borren said.

The Otago Regional Council had now increased driver pay rates by more than 30% since August, from $22.75 to $30 an hour, he said.

The council was now negotiating with contractors Ritchies and GoBus to implement the pay rise.