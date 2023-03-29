Councillors had mixed views on mayoral flood inquiry due out this week

Auckland councillors expressed reservations with the review commissioned by the mayor Wayne Brown into the response to the January 27 weather emergency and flooding.

Emails between councillors, after Brown told them of the review, were released to Stuff under the Local Government Information and Meetings Act. They included one noting three of the four members on the review panel had backgrounds in the police.

Brown announced the review on February 6 to be led by former police commissioner Mike Bush, to look at the emergency response and the timeliness of the declaration of a local emergency, with its findings due out this week.

Julie Fairey, a councillor for the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward wrote to all councillors saying she cast no aspersions on the panel members, but highlighted that three had police backgrounds.

“I am worried there will be a perception that it is being led by people from an agency that still has a lot of work to do in regard to systemic racism in particular,” Fairey wrote.

She supported the need to move quickly but questioned the “haste” to announce it on a long (Waitangi Day) weekend, without broader input from councillors, and not even a full discussion with all members of the council’s civil defence committee.

The emails released by the council do not include a written reply to Fairey from the mayor’s office, but in another instance a councillor was offered a phone call.

Waitākere ward councillor Ken Turner backed the review, and hoped it would scrutinise Auckland Emergency Management “down to the last nut and bolt”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Residents evacuate in West Auckland after the January 27 floods

“My observations on the ground were that AEM was more a hindrance than a help,” wrote Turner in the Sunday night email exchange.

“From no warnings through the text alert system, to sandbags supplied without sand. No help to People in Kelston,” he said.

Turner said a policy that recognised only pre-registered evacuation centres, left facilities like Ranui Baptist Church empty, despite being located in an affected community. That forced flood victims to travel up to 8km to get help.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby wrote the review should not have been commissioned by either the mayor or the council itself. Instead it should have been the Minister of Emergency Management.

The mayor’s chief of staff Max Hardy replied the mayor considered a rapid review was needed to get immediate lessons, that it wouldn’t prejudice further investigations, and that it had been discussed with the minister’s office.

Darby’s view triggered some sharp response from his council colleagues, with Mike Lee calling it “undignified, unedifying and a complete turn-off to the public – time to give the mayor a fair go and to pull together.”

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman wrote that he anticipated Darby’s view “will end up in another unproductive Herald story”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Flooding in the northwest town of Kumeu which has previously suffered during extreme rainfall

Newman also wrote to his ward colleague Angela Dalton (copying in all other councillors) asking to “kindly exclude me from your email lectures, which are not welcomed by either myself or my constituents”.

Dalton had supported the review but suggested “perhaps all councillors who have, as acknowledged by the Mayor, been on the ground for a week, could have had some input.”

Other councillors who wrote in support of the review included Christine Fletcher, John Watson and chairperson of the civil defence committee Sharon Stewart.