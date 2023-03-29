Michael Day - in praise of having plan D's

How Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day approaches change management, following the work of his predecessor Clare Hadley.

Michael Day doesn’t spring from his seat to object if you suggest he’s a mild-mannered type.

The Invercargill City Council’s new chief executive just smiles and says: “There’s a backbone to me’’.

Granted, he says this mildly. More as a reassurance than an aggrieved assertion.

Day sees his role requiring three things he’s naturally inclined to prioritise anyway. To consult well, then be decisive, and – crucially – to understand the need to get the timing right so you haven’t acted prematurely or too late.

Which raises a question.

His predecessor Clare Hadley’s first high-profile decision was the Southland Museum and Art Gallery was too great an earthquake risk. Not safe for staff or public.

Technically it was the museum board that closed it, but her call was a major steer and the city council endorsed the call, which is more than can be said for a fair chunk of the public.

So what would Day have done in her shoes, with the information she had?

The former Christchurch City Council staffer puts it like this: “I was logistics manager in the Canterbury earthquakes. Do I need to say much more?’’

Perhaps a little.

“I've seen what it can do...it lasts in your mind.’’

He talks about the horror show of the CCTV building, and of walking past the remnants of the Christchurch bus crushed by falling masonry, in which eight of the nine occupants had died.

“Not a joyous moment,’’ he says, dryly.

Then he turns to the Southland museum’s degraded state and the survival prospects for anyone within its darkened innards should it collapse.

Logistics planning, Day says, requires decisiveness.

You have to understand the stakes and sometimes make “big bold calls’’ in the knowledge of how they might affect people’s lives.

His talk turns frequently to relationship building and the need for an organisation to achieve the sort of stability that comes not from rigidity, but agility.

Back in his Christchurch days, a colleague asked about his calmness as issues were overtaking one another in the aftermath of the Kaikoura earthquake.

At that moment he had, indeed, felt calm. Mind you “we were already on, I think, Plan D when he asked me’’.

Point being they’d planned that deeply.

Mayor Nobby Clark has quickly established a reputation for something other than meekness.

Is Day finding this a problem?

“No. Look, working with a mayor when you know where he’s coming from and what he’s trying to achieve is a lot easier than working with one where you don’t.

“He’s going to create the odd little difficult situation for me to work through. I’ve already experienced a few...but at least I know where he stands.

“I’d far rather a mayor that’s forthright and out there than one who will operate in the background, and I think Invercargill’s been blessed with mayors in the past that will actually speak their mind.’’

We’re not the first ones to point out to him that Hadley was seen as a change manager.

He’s alert to the implication that perhaps, by comparison, he isn’t.

That’s a myth, he says.

He’d have us know all chief executives are change managers.

Hadley had to undertake significant changes to reshape the council as an organisation and she deserves respect for her achievements, he says.

Now “I get the joy of taking it on the next stage of the journey’’.

For one thing the council is still behind the bell curve, needing to catch up, quite quickly, on its digital channels to improve interactions with the public and within all council staff.

”Data is pretty critical from my perspective and the flow is not quite there, at the moment,’’ he says.

Among other things, he’s talking about the public being able to access property information, deal with payments from rates to dog fees, and the capacity for information to travel better between the council and the businesses it deals with.

“It’s not that innovative, I’m going to be quite frank about that. It is catchup.’’

He’s also looking ahead to bots (software applications that execute specific tasks or simulate human activity).

Potholes drive you crazy? How about cameras on the road, maybe attached to collection trucks or to council cars that drive around detecting them and feeding the information back automatically?

He’s looking to a setup whereby the public also sends in imagery taken from their own smartphones - then is able to tap in for progress information - a “snap, send, solve’’ system.

He’s previously talked about improving connections with the business community, which surely includes some heavy-hitting players who have been investing hugely in the city.

It’s not just them he’s referring to, he says.

Small to medium enterprises are key to the related needs for a local economy that can help fund the social and wellbeing aspects that are themselves part of the council’s role.

The Labour Government has been centralising responsibilities to an extent that raises the question whether councils are en route, like it or not, to being less about government than advocacy.

Day accepts under present settings there may be a change towards heightened emphasis on advocacy - “a bigger focus on working with our social and well-being community partners’’ - but he doesn’t expect local governance capacities to be entirely abandoned.

The key point for any government organisation to bear in mind: “No one knows better than the people within the community about how to safeguard that community.”

Day hails from Nelson where his family is in the funeral director trade.

Quite sporty, as it happens. He has a good arm, as a police sergeant once pointed out to him after a childhood acorn-throwing incident, which led to him taking up cricket under police advisement.

And he is no stranger to the javelin.

He also has an artier side, studying violin in his college years. Make what you will of the fact that after playing lead violinist at the school’s final show he walked off the stage put the instrument in its case, and hasn’t opened since.

He’d set a goal, achieved it and that sufficed.

In his Otago university years he duetted, would you believe, with David Bain in a production of The Gondoliers, mere weeks before the notorious massacre.

He volunteers no claim to insights about that but, since we ask, he volunteers only what he knows for sure, that Bain does have a good voice.

Long a frequent visitor to Invercargill - friendship-related since his best man is a local - he came with wife Mel and their two children in 2020.

He spent 14 years with Christchurch council during which he was instrumental to implementing a complete financial system transformation.

He served under Hadley as finance and assurance group manager.

He’s found Invercargill an easy town to settle in, professionally and socially, notably the cricket team the Ag Daggs.

He’s hankering, majorly, to resume the satisfactions of gardening for the first time in 12 years.