Auckland Council agency seeks independence to avert big budget cut

Stuff journalist Todd Niall talks to Sir Peter Gluckman on the council budget threat to The Southern Initiative.

An Auckland Council agency working to overcome inequity in education has asked to be cut free and become independent, rather than face damaging funding cuts which might come in the budget.

Te Hononga Akoranga COMET, which began life under the former Manukau City Council has proposed taking a cut in council funding across three years, if it can become independent and chase new revenue.

“It is more than a way around budget cuts, it is logical and mana-enhancing to help us on the next step to being an entity in our own right,” said trust chairperson Tracy Massam.

The trust told councillors hearing submissions on a grim, proposed council budget that once independent, it would seek only $208,000 this year from the council, rather than last year’s $558,000.

READ MORE:

* The role of free lunches in Auckland's $295m fiscal hole

* South Auckland prefers rates rises over funding cuts to fill $295m budget hole

* Te Matatini, Polyfest and Pasifika show the value of budget must-haves



“We double and sometimes treble that ($558k) through project funding from central government and philanthropy,” said chief executive Susan Warren.

COMET proposed a “managed transition” away from its status as a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO), which would make it easier to raise external funding for programmes, some of which are now nationwide.

The mayor Wayne Brown’s proposal seeks to close a $295 million forecast deficit, with a $125 million cut to costs across the group, including $20 million across a wide range of community activities.

The proposal has drawn a record number of online submissions, with 28,850 made, 37% more than the previous peak which was for the Emergency Budget in 2020, during the Covd-19 lockdowns.

While this number is preliminary and doesn’t include feedback received through other channels, the overall submissions are expected to almost triple last year’s Annual Budget 2022/2023 consultation, which received 11,500 submissions.

In another presentation to councillors, the trade union PSA which represents thousands of council staff said the impact of big cuts had a “racialised, gender taint.”

Stuff Local youth 3D modelling designs in a ‘Tech Pod’, led by the funding-threatened Southern Initiative

Lead organiser Sarah Stone said the cuts would hit hardest in the Customer and Community Services division, where staff are predominantly “female and female of colour”.

The PSA spoke in support of the council’s Southern and Western Initiatives – social development units working in the city’s most deprived communities, and which would have uncertain futures.

“The issue there is that if the council reduces funding, there’s no angel investor to pick up the slack – why would they? This is critical work,” said Stone.

The PSA said a survey of its members at the council found they were shocked the proposed rate rise (a temporarily discounted 4.6%) was below inflation (7%) and higher rates were a fairer way to share the financial load.

The Auckland Conservation Board, an independent but ministerial appointed body, criticised plans to cut by two-thirds for one year, the Natural Environment Targeted Rate (NETR) which funds pest control, Kauri dieback measures, and other work.

“The unintended consequences of pausing NETR at the same time as cutting staff working in related areas, cutting regional grants and local board discretionary budgets, a significant chunk of which go to environmental initiatives, are going to be severe,” said board member Kate Waterhouse.

“Investment is spread right across all 21 local board areas and all wards, allocated to multiple iwi and hapū, environmental trusts, small groups and projects – of which there are about 1700 around the region according to Council’s own data,” she said.

Submissions on the council’s proposed budget closed late on Tuesday, and will be analysed by councillors in late April as they begin to debate the shape of the budget through to late June.