'He doesn't care about us': Refugee advocate slams Wayne Brown's budget cut proposal

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s plan to ask local boards to cut 5% from their budgets has been described as “a million steps backward” by a refugee advocate.

Brown is seeking to plug a $295 million shortfall in Auckland Council’s budget. His proposal includes a $20 million cut to a wide range of community, and arts funding.

This includes reducing local board operating funding by $16 million – 5% of the total budget local boards oversee.

But Migrant Action Trust manager Amie Maga​ said more support and investment for diverse communities were needed, and the proposal was “a million steps backward from what we’ve achieved for community connections, resilience and inclusion”.

Migrant Action Trust runs pre-employment workshops and a community driving programme which offers subsidised lessons in nine different languages to learners with refugee backgrounds.

This is largely funded through a three-year Strategic Relationship Grant received through the Puketāpapa Local Board.

But funding has now dried up, and Maga said with the proposed budget cuts, it was looking like there would be “zero possibility” the trust would receive a new grant to fund its services.

Amie Maga is the​ Migrant Action Trust manager.

“The cuts have to come from somewhere, and we aren’t feeling hopeful.This is very disappointing because it's our refugee and migrant communities ultimately paying the price.

“It’s like he [Brown] doesn’t care about us,” she said.



Last year over 350 refugees and new migrants took driving lessons held by the trust. Over 300 attended its English classes and free immigration sessions and 203 job-seekers attended the trust's employment workshops.

“With less available funding from Auckland Council, we would have to drastically reduce our services to continue running our programmes,” Maga said.

“Just imagine former refugees driving illegally because they can’t afford private driving lessons. The savings they’re after isn’t worth it if they cut essential support for community organisations delivering vital services to our diverse communities,” she said.

Julie Fairey is the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor.

Julie Fairey​ Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor said around half of the local board’s discretionary budget – which the Strategic Relationship Grant comes from, would have to be cut.

The majority of the board’s total budget is tied up in contracts to support assets like parks and libraries which can’t be cut on a “short timeline” she said.

“Not being able to offer the full scheme will have dire consequences for a lot of local community groups. I hope I can work with my colleagues to reinstate the full local board budgets, or at least soften the impact,” she said.

In an email to Stuff, Brown wrote: “The idea I don’t care about community services is a misconception, because I do care.



“I appreciate that community groups reliant on council funding need greater certainty, and for that to happen we must all work to achieve financial sustainability,” wrote Brown.

“Instead of thinking there may be less money to shell out, they should look at their own spending. The economic and social development and support for New Zealand’s largest and most diverse region cannot be the sole responsibility of Auckland Council.

“We also need to look at existing funding from central government and ensure spending is targeted in the right areas.”

An Auckland Council spokesperson saidno decisions would be made until the council receives feedback from the Annual Budget consultation.