ICC has a seriously unbalanced budget

Hard decisions lie ahead for the Invercargill City Council after it determined to keep the coming rates increase down.

The indicated 5.5% rates increase for Invercargill comes at the cost of a $15.5 million budget shortfall that will need to be caught up in coming years.

This would be on top of service reductions already applied, and alongside warnings from council officers of maintenance issues ahead, including the risk of more water reticulation failures.

The council has prioritised social wellbeing at a time when households are being hammered by high inflation, although its own costs have increased by an even higher rate, requiring an extra $2.4m.

An extra and especially hefty wallop was the council’s assets, which Audit NZ determined were significantly undervalued, had been revalued from $835m to slightly more than $1 billion, a 26% increase.

As a result, depreciation costs required to replace infrastructure as it aged had risen $12.7m for the coming year once the likes of the city centre stage 1 and Stead St stop bank developments were factored in.

The council found savings of nearly $1m - nearly half of which comes from ”library, parks and toilets activities’’ - but then glumly acknowledged this has been offset by the increased costs.

Higher than planned rates increases over the early years of the 2024-2034 long-term plan would be needed to bring the council back into balance, strategy and policy group manager Rhiannon Suter told councillors on Tuesday.

The council may also wish to consult on reduced levels of service in future, in order to manage costs, she said.

Changing the depreciation funding strategy should also be considered, she said, given the risk highlighted by Audit of underfunding assets.

“Such an approach would require enhanced investment in building more complete asset condition data.’’

Can the council cover water reticulation "must-dos''.

Suter said the water delivery programme for the last year of council Three Waters management would be funded as forecast, which would be enough to maintain levels of service for human health, although there would be “an impact’’ on the depreciation strategy.

She also acknowledged this was “certainly not the original programme put forward by the infrastructure team’’ but said it was still enough to cover “the must-dos”.

However, infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan sounded a warning.

“I can’t give you a guarantee that we will be able to cover all of the must-dos.

“We may be in a situation where we may see some more failures on the reticulation network in particular.’’

Tom Campbell: "We would be cutting muscle and bone...''

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell, chairing Tuesday’s council meeting while mayor Nobby Clark was in Auckland on business, said the council knew Invercargill’s citizens were struggling as inflation rose above 7%, so was determined to keep its rates increase to the absolute minimum.

That meant not spending in areas where, ideally, it would.

“We have got to a point where if we cut any further we would be cutting muscle and bone, rather than fat,’’ he said.

The council’s finance and assurance acting group manager Patricia Christie said the increased capital programme for the next four years, particularly linked to the delivery of the new museum, was putting significant pressure on the council’s debt position and – depending on interest rates – its ability to maintain appropriate revenue to service its debt.

The council has previously decided to put a pause on strategic projects including: Rugby Park; the civic administration building; City streets stage 2 (upgrading parts of Kelvin St and a section of Esk St east of Kelvin); and the Surrey Park grandstand.

The 5.5% rates rise identified in the draft annual plan on Tuesday was close enough to the 5.05% forecast last year that the council was not required to formally consult on it, though it had invited public feedback.

The final plan will be presented for adoption in June, by which time figures may have changed as new information comes in, such as the new schedule for fees and charges, which has already been put out for public consultation.