Minister for Auckland 'can't intervene' as council debates $125m budget cuts

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has called on the Minister for Auckland to get involved with the council’s proposed budget challenge, because of its potential impact on climate action and communities.

However, minister Michael Wood said the budget debate – which will intensify over the next months – is outside his responsibility.

“Once the budget is finalised I will take some time to understand the impacts on the Government’s work programme,” said Wood.

Swarbrick, who is a Green Party MP, said the budget as proposed, with spending cuts of up to $125 million proposed, is the “most significant local body budget in my lifetime.”

The proposal by the mayor Wayne Brown aims to close a forecast $295m deficit, with measures such as cuts to transport funding, a $20m cut to community spending and the sale of the council’s airport shareholding.

Swarbrick said it was clear Brown was wanting to hand funding responsibilities back to the government, such as supporting Citizens Advice Bureaus, and social investment such as the Southern Initiative.

The Auckland Central MP had promoted a petition opposing the budget and posed two written questions to Wood, one on whether he had engaged with the council on the budget.

Wood said he had sought advice on one aspect of possible impacts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick at Parliament. (File photo)

“I have sought advice from officials about economic development in Auckland that takes into account the Auckland Council’s proposed budget reductions,” he said.

These relate to a $44m budget cut hitting the council’s economic and culture agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which is likely to end much of its economic development work.

Swarbrick said the extent of cuts currently proposed would undermine commitments under the council’s climate plan, its Transport Emissions Reduction Plan, and the path of its 10-year budget.

“It seems to put the council in conflict with itself,” she said.

Public consultation on the proposed budget closed on March 28, with a record 28,000 online submissions as well as written and oral submissions.

The budget will be debated by councillors through May and June.