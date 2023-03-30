Hannah and Brian Tamaki's meeting with Dunedin councillor sparks counter rally

Protesters outside Dunedin's Fable Hotel show their opposition to the founders of Destiny Church and Vision NZ visiting the city.

A meeting between three controversial figures in Dunedin was held earlier than expected, but a planned counter-protest went ahead regardless.

Vision NZ founder and leader Hannah Tamaki and her husband, Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki, a self-appointed bishop, were in Dunedin this week to meet with supporters.

They issued an invitation to meet with elected representatives of the Dunedin City Council, of which only the outspoken Lee Vandervis is understood to have accepted.

The meeting was expected to be held on Thursday afternoon at Fable Hotel, which led to critics organising a rally to prevent the Tamakis from establishing “a presence here in Ōtepoti”, organisers said.

“We do not welcome hate, violence, transphobia, or homophobia in our city,” organisers from Environmental Justice Ōtepoti and AntiFacist Ōtepoti said.

About 50 people attended the rally, including Dunedin councillors Steve Walker and Marie Laufiso.

It was understood the meeting between the Tamakis and Vandervis actually happened earlier, and the couple had already left Dunedin when the rally happened.

Dunedin City councillor Lee Vandervis addresses a three water rally in Dunedin's Octagon in 2022. (File photo)

“We decided as a rōpū (group) to show-up anyway because we want Tamaki and Vandervis to know that [for] people who are thugs, who want to take away the human rights of our trans people, there will be a resistance,” organiser Dudley Benson said.

He highlighted his own attempts to have a rainbow road crossing installed in central Dunedin.

All but one Dunedin councillor – Vandervis – supported the campaign in 2021.

“This is quite seriously a piece of ridiculous PC virtue signalling,” Vandervis said at the time.

Brian Tamaki, of Destiny Church, was in Dunedin this week. (File photo)

Vandervis, who hit headlines for a long-running legal battle with his council over a parking ticket, was approached for comment.

Benson said the Tamakis were understood to have left Dunedin earlier than planned, and may not have had time to meet with some potential southern supporters.

Thursday’s protest included music and dancing, and moved from outside the hotel to the Exchange.