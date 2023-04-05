Strengthened CCTV coverage ahead for Invercargill

Invercargill city councillors have begun the phase-in of a much-improved closed-circuit television network, after a working group it formed came back with a plea for 133 new cameras across key locations in Invercargill and Bluff.

The cameras would have number plate recognition software, helping police identify stolen vehicles which are increasingly being used for further offending.

The council has acknowledged the need to update its privacy protocols as part of the move to a more detective and reactive CCTV network, which would be linked through existing council fibre optic cabling poles and power supplies.

The group advocating the change comprised police, Māori wardens, Community Watch, retailers, the Invercargill Licensing Trust, Invercargill Central Ltd and councillors.

They asked the council to increase an already planned $250,000 upgrade for inner-city video surveillance to $1 million for a wider and more integrated network.

The council’s infrastructure committee decided on Tuesday to recommend an extra $200,000 for the 2003-04 year, to increase the upgrade work. This would add an extra 0.2% to the rates.

The committee also “noted” that capital funding for the further $550,000 could be included in the council’s long-term plan.

The existing closed-circuit television system in central Invercargill was installed in 2005 and is funded by the council. However, it is operated and monitored by police.

The council formed the stakeholders working group after police reported last May that only one of the nine inner-city cameras was working, and the footage quality from them had been so poor there was less than a 5% success rate in investigations.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The council would have legal responsibility for any use of the images under privacy legislation.

Under the proposal, the council would own – and store – the images, and would have legal responsibility for their use under privacy legislation. This would include provision for police use.

In line with Privacy Commissioner advice, the council should update its existing privacy impact assessment, the council’s strategic asset planning manager Russell Pearson said.

“Having the policy for the controlled storage and access is vital for the community to have faith that the information is being appropriately held and managed,’’ he said.

Cr Grant Dermody said the council wasn’t breaking new ground: “There are other cities with this fully in place.’’

Cr Nigel Skelt said widening the CCTV protections were important not just for people in the inner city, but beyond.

This was a city where “everyone is as important as each other’’.

But deputy mayor Tom Campbell said the argument could be extended to mean a camera on every street corner. There was a balance between looking to provide security in appropriate places and people not wanting to be watched everywhere they went.

“Let’s just not wind up with security cameras everywhere - behind every tree,’’ he said.

RNZ A US watchdog of state surveillance says the advisers that New Zealand police are using on its facial recognition software will have a lot to keep an eye on.

Cr Alex Crackett said high level of surveillance already existing through smart phone use, GPS, eftpos, and internet algorithms. Syncing up a visual CCTV link was “just another way of keeping people safe’’.

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook said she would be less engaged if the focus was simply on property, but this was about people being safer.

“You trade off having the sense of ‘nobody watching me’ for ‘somebody’s making sure I can get from A to B without being assaulted’ or whatever. For me, that’s important.’'