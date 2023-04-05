Vicki Salmon to head Auckland Council agency facing $44m cuts and major change

Concrete enclosures and chimpanzee tea parties were once common, but 100 years after its founding the zoo is now a bastion of conservation.

Experienced business executive and director Vicki Salmon is the new chairperson of Auckland Council’s economic and culture agency as it faces the biggest shake-up in its history.

Salmon will take over from the acting chairperson Jennah Wootten, who has been in the role at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, since the death of the previous chairman Mark Franklin in November 2022.

Her background includes stints as chief executive of fast food company Restaurant Brands, as well as being on the board of Eden Park.

Salmon was on the board of the Auckland District Health Board at the same time that mayor Wayne Brown was its chairperson in the early 2000s.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited faces a significant restructure and downsize, if the mayor’s budget proposal passes in its current form, requiring the agency to cut up to $44.5 million from its running costs.

That would see it having to scale back or end much of its economic development role, and its tourism and events attraction work, while trying to raise more from facilities such as the Zoo and stadia.

“She has a strong grasp of the issues the organisation is facing and we expect that, under her leadership, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited will be in good shape to make progress on the key priorities set by the council,” said Daniel Newman, who chairs the council’s Performance and Appointments Committee.

Salmon is the first new chairperson to be appointed to an Auckland Council agency, despite Brown’s calls at the time of his election for all the directors at all the agencies to move on within weeks.

The chairperson and two directors at Auckland Transport did resign, but so far no others have departed.