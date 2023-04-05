Gore mayor Ben Bell says he has 'no plans to resign'

Gore district mayor Ben Bell says he has no plans to resign and is still doing his job, despite coming under pressure about his working relationship with Gore district council chief executive Stephen Parry.

Bell cancelled an interview with Stuff today and had not answered texts or calls, but made contact late in the morning to say he had been in a meeting since 9am.

He would not disclose what the meeting was about, but said he was ‘’working through stuff’’.

He would not comment on whether mediation between him and Parry was continuing.

READ MORE:

* A short history of Ben Bell's Gore mayoralty

* Councillor resigns as fallout from Gore mayor Ben Bell's meeting continue

* Gore mayor Ben Bell walked out of meeting addressing issues between him and council chief executive



“At a mayoral level it’s business as usual and I’m still doing my job,’’ he said.

“I have no plans to resign.’’

Bell has come under pressure after the council held an extraordinary meeting on March 28 to discuss issues between Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry.

Councillors discussed a vote of no confidence in the mayor at the extraordinary meeting, but no vote went ahead.

The council unanimously agreed to appoint a councillor to act as an intermediary between the mayor and CEO for governance and relevant operational matters, and Bell was also removed from the Chief Executive’s Appraisal Committee.

On Friday, Bell revealed he had walked out of the meeting without answering questions from councillors. “It was quite an emotional time for me. I didn’t want to answer their questions,” he said.

On Tuesday, Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said he was monitoring the conflict at the Gore council, but it had not yet reached the point at which he can intervene.