Former Taxpayers' Union spokesperson joins Auckland's mayoral office

Josh van Veen formerly of the Taxpayers’ Union, has taken a media role with Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

A former spokesperson for the right-wing lobby group the Taxpayers’ Union, and its Auckland offshoot, has joined the staff of mayor Wayne Brown as a press secretary.

Josh van Veen has fronted for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, with a string of media releases in recent months taking positions mostly, but not always, in line with those of Brown.

These included support for Auckland Council leaving Local Government New Zealand, referring to “fear-mongering about cuts to social and community programmes” in Brown’s budget proposal, and backing the sale of the council’s airport shares, and criticising a council-funded healthy eating programme.

However van Veen and the ARA did not support the proposed withdrawal of council funding to Citizens’ Advice Bureaus, saying: “Big savings won’t be found by closing CAB and reducing access to community facilities.”

The new press secretary post is the third communications role in Brown’s office – with a social media position filled, but not yet announced.

Those four roles will make it the largest mayoral media group in the council’s 13 years.

Van Veen had also been the chair of an issues think group called Progress New Zealand, but a spokesperson for the mayor said “he has stepped away from all other roles”.

His bio on the Taxpayers’ Union website describes his background: “Josh's most recent role was as a funding advisor at Auckland Transport – he has seen inside the belly of the beast!

“Prior to that, Josh worked in the private sector and as a parliamentary researcher in the office of Winston Peters. Josh is a contributor to Victoria University's Democracy Project and has a Master of Arts with first class honours from the University of Auckland. His master’s thesis was on the history of the Labour Party.”