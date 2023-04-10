Mayor Wayne Brown on his rational and 'less rational' Auckland councillors

After six months of asking, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has granted his first sit-down interview to Stuff. The mayor wanted to choose who interviewed him and on the eve of the interview, backed out of it being filmed. This is the second article on his interview with Erin Johnson.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is working with what he calls his “more rational” councillors as he prepares to lead the council into its toughest-ever budget debate.

A forecast $295 million deficit has seen Brown propose sweeping funding cuts, including to community and social programmes – prompting unprecedented opposition.

The sharp-tongued mayor’s relationships with his 20 councillors will play a big part in how the budget debate will go, and in an extended interview, Stuff asked how those relationships were going.

Brown described himself as neither Labour nor National, and said there were strong National and Labour people around the table, but he also made another distinction.

“There are more rational people, and less rational people on both sides,” said Brown. “I’m trying to caucus the rational ones together – that’s not easy,” he said, without naming names.

Six months into his first term as mayor, Brown said there were too many councillors – and that they were too parochial.

“Not only are there too many, but there’s only one of them representing the district [Auckland region]: the mayor,” said Brown, despite the fact that all 20 are regional councillors, but elected through a ward system.

“So, 20 extremely parochial people worrying about the park at Manurewa, or the slide at Devonport or the dairy in Tuakau – you know what I mean.”

Brown believed he was doing better on the relationship front than “the last guy”, his predecessor Phil Goff.

“When I got here, I discovered they all loathed each other,” he said.

It has not been apparent that cross-table relationships are any different to previous terms, although some of the faces have changed, and voting patterns have varied depending on the issue.

Brown even found himself on the losing end of a minor procedural vote during a debate on restricting the growth in the number of private helicopter landing pads.

Away from the council table, the mayor also has important relationships with major council agencies or council-controlled organisations (CCOs) whose boards are appointed by the council, and whose annual letters of intent from the council direct what their priorities should be.

In the interview, Brown showed a poor grasp of the role that the council’s economic and culture agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) played in the big Synthony outdoor musical event, which the mayor attended on April 2.

“Private enterprise put it on, and they got far more people watching it than when they [the council] do it themselves. Interesting,” said Brown.

Synthony, like most major events, is privately run, but what Brown described as a “wonderful concert” was part of a three-year deal which the council sponsored to the tune of $370,000.

Brown had disparagingly described TAU as a “travel agency” during his election campaign, and it faces a $44.5m funding cut, as the mayor’s budget proposal tries to close a forecast $295m deficit.

Most of TAU’s major events activities, such as the Synthony sponsorship, are likely to be scrapped under the budget proposal, which is due to be debated through until June.

Brown has found in his first six months that relationships are more complex than he portrayed on the campaign trail, when he said he expected councillors would follow his lead.

“Oh, well, I mean, everybody says that,” he told Stuff.

“I've worked with hospital boards before and they’re a random selection as well,” said Brown, who had two terms as the chairperson of the Auckland District Health Board in the early 2000s.

“You try and get them to debate on the actual values of things.”