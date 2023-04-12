Calls for better system to deal with local government disputes to stop issues 'festering'

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

Councils are looking into a dispute resolution service to prevent arguments from escalating into expensive and embarrassing complaints.

Gore District Council is the latest poster child for local government dysfunction, with the mayor and chief executive not speaking to each other. Minister for Local Government Kieran McAnulty said he was “keeping an eye” on the situation.

Local Government New Zealand, the advocacy group for councils and community boards, is in early talks with its members and the Government about setting up a dispute resolution service.

Chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene has experience working as a mediator at the Human Rights Commission and said LGNZ already provided “ad hoc” support to councils – but a formal service could save time, resources and energy.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said councils everywhere would benefit from more support for disputes.

“Without naming anyone in particular, I think it would be well-utilised across the board. There are many disputes going on, some of which aren’t public.

“Those kinds of issues are such a distraction from getting on with good governance.”

He’d seen problems dealt with through personal conflict or immediately escalated into code of conduct complaints, a process he said was “completely flawed” and often failed to address the problem.

If the code of conduct process failed, disputes could escalate to central government, which was “not a space anyone wants to be in”, Barry said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry says a dispute resolution service would be well-utilised.

Commissioners are still in place instead of the Tauranga City Council after dysfunction blew up in 2020, with personal attacks, code of conduct complaints, and a formal investigation finding a lack of collective responsibility.

“Councils are just like many workplaces ... it’s very easy for issues to fester and get bigger than they need to be,” said Freeman-Greene.

She had experience with the “triage system” used by Engineering NZ, as the former chief executive. A similar process in local government would require investment from councils and Government, but would ultimately save ratepayer cash.

“Early intervention is such a powerful thing. It can save time and money and energy and resources.

“If it’s used well, it’ll ultimately prevent communities from forking out for expensive by-elections or commissioners.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says it is easy for issues to fester and lead to expensive formal complaints.

The service would provide different levels of support, starting by looking at straightforward options like providing a mentor or clearing up a miscommunication.

It was only “way down the chain” that formal steps like investigations and code of conduct complaints would be needed, Freeman-Greene said.

Conflict is usually dealt with informally or through the code of conduct process, where the chief executive or a councillor can bring a complaint to be investigated.

But it was an “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”, often used when things were already difficult, Freeman-Greene said.

Barry said he had “no doubt” councils would save money in the long-run if more options were available, avoiding the expense and time required for formal investigations and lawyers.