Auckland mayor Wayne Brown in Australia on self-funded light rail trip

Work has begun on the Auckland light rail project, with the first bore hole dug.

For part of Thursday, the whereabouts of Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was a mystery.

When Stuff asked the mayor’s four-strong media team where he was, the answer was surprising – the question was deferred through the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), through which a response can be expected within 20 working days.

“I will refer this enquiry to the LGOIMA team” (the council’s official information group), came the emailed reply.

A follow-up phone call got no further.

* Former Taxpayers' Union spokesperson joins Auckland's mayoral office

* Wayne Brown tests relationships in his first half year as Auckland's mayor

* Friend of Wayne Brown gets permanent role in the mayor's office, but isn't on the payroll



Brown’s absence emerged early in the day when Stuff sought, through his media team, a brief, written comment or chance to speak with the mayor during the Transport and Infrastructure Committee meeting.

But the mayor was not at the meeting. Committee chairman John Watson listed Brown’s apology, but without the sometimes added line “on council business.”

When Stuff asked Watson during the lunch break what grounds had been offered by the mayor for his no-show at a major committee meeting, Watson thought it could be council-related, but wasn’t sure.

Watson suggested going to the mayor’s office for clarification, unaware they had already deferred an explanation to the LGOIMA team.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown’s chief of staff Max Hardy said he would get a statement through later in the day. It was a statement which briefly seemed to explain things – until it was found to be inaccurate.

“The Mayor is on a self-funded trip to Sydney to look at light rail,” came the official reply from the mayoral office media team.

“He is being joined by Auckland Light Rail Chief Executive Tommy Parker.”

However, that was news to Auckland Light Rail, the government company leading the proposed build of the city’s light rail network – a project Brown has repeatedly criticised.

Parker was in Auckland, a spokesman said, for board meetings and while he may be leaving the city, would not be leaving the country.

The mayor’s office apologised for the confusion: “Mr Parker is not with him (on) this occasion. The Mayor is on a self-funded trip visiting the Sydney Metro and Light Rail projects.”

Further questions about Brown’s Sydney trip have not been answered.

That includes the length of the trip and whether it involves any personal business.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tommy Parker, CEO of Auckland Light Rail (right) with transport minister Michael Wood at the first test drilling for the project.

Nine days ago, Brown was critical of Greens MP Chloe Swarbrick at a business lunch, saying: “I believe in the environment, so I don’t fly.”

“Chloe Swarbrick is in Perth, so don’t give me a thing about greenhouse gases.”

That prompted Swarbrick to address Brown on Twitter: “The Mayor knows I am in Perth because I told him that I was here to visit my partner’s very unwell mother, when we spoke on Monday.”

The mayor will be back in Auckland for Anzac Day, where he is due to attend the Dawn Service in front of the War Memorial Museum.