Auckland Transport cuts costs by $32.5 million, but won't yet say how

Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton talks to Stuff reporter Todd Niall about what needs fixing across Auckland's transport system.

Auckland Transport has found the $32.5 million cost savings imposed on it by the council, but won’t yet reveal how the cuts will be achieved.

Auckland Council has cut funding to its major agencies from July as it tries to close a forecast $295m deficit in its next budget.

Auckland Transport’s savings include $25m it was directed to cut, as well as a further $7.5m that was to be found by the council’s expenditure control and procurement committee, led by councillor Maurice Williamson.

Stuff understands Auckland Transport itself found that extra layer of saving rather than wait for the committee to make suggestions.

While councillors have been briefed on the cuts needed, the agency won’t yet say where it found the savings.

In a statement, Auckland Transport would say only that 80% of the $32.5m would come from reducing operating costs, efficiencies and by boosting revenue, leaving more than $6m unexplained.

“We expect the balance will come from a reduction in roles at AT.

“This is currently subject to consultation with our people,” it said.

Auckland Transport plans to cut 150 jobs and has extended its consultation until May 3.

A strategic review of the agency is to be led by new chief executive Dean Kimpton.

Chris McKeen/Stuff One hit to Auckland public transport patronage is extended line closures as track foundations are replaced.

Auckland Transport faces major headwinds, partly due to the election of Wayne Brown as mayor, who has demanded a “complete change of approach” from the council’s biggest agency.

Its chairperson and two directors have already resigned, heeding Brown’s call for the entire board to go, and a new chief executive withdrew after Brown declined to meet him. Two replacements are soon to be confirmed.

Auckland Transport is grappling with a slump in public transport patronage, with a bus driver shortage worsening in the past week to 371.

There are more than 800 cancellations on weekdays, in addition to 1000 services a day being pulled from the timetable.

Ferry services remain disrupted by a shortage of 35 crew and reliability problems, with the rail network being impaired in 2023 and 2024 as track foundations are renewed progressively.

The agency has not yet revealed how it will implement the council’s Transport Emissions Reduction Plan, which was sent to it in August 2022 for Auckland Transport to work out how to reduce the city’s emissions by 64% by 2030.