Aucklanders' views sought but Māori council seats at least 5 years away

Hamilton City Council let the public have their say on Maori wards (Video from April 2021)

Aucklanders will get their say on dedicated Māori council seats , but there’s unlikely to be any changes for five years. .

Councillors have approved consultation on the issue before August, with a decision on the model to be pursued, to be made by October.

Auckland Council has, since it’s formation in 2010, had Māori input via an Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB), which has voting seats on most committees, but no say on the governing body or budgets.

The IMSB model replaced the recommendation of a Royal Commission on Auckland’s amalgamation, for two elected ward seats, and one appointed by Mana Whenua.

Aucklanders will be asked their views on keeping the status quo, adopting the ”parliamentary model” which would create seats based on the size of the Māori electoral roll, or adding a third, an appointed seat which would require new legislation, and may not occur in time for the 2025 election.

Only four councillors and the mayor spoke during the discussion, with Whau ward councillor Kerrin Leoni acknowledging comments about the past, but said the city had to move with the times.

“We are the biggest city in the country, and with the biggest Māori population in the world – if we are not leading the way, we should be well on our way to that,” she said.

Councillor Mike Lee wanted consultation to make clear that there were already “Māori seats” – those on committees filled by IMSB members.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Councillors and the mayor after the election in October 2022, with 20 general ward seats.

Consultation will consider whether seats would be in addition to, or alongside the continuation of the IMSB, which holds the council accountable to its Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

“I have no personal interest in this, whatever comes out of it, it’s fine with me,” said the mayor Wayne Brown.

Officials said there had been preliminary engagement with Māori in 2022 and the view was “neither the ‘Parliamentary’ nor the ‘Royal Commission’ model were suitable for Tāmaki Makaurau, however the ‘Royal Commission’ model received slightly stronger support for its inclusion of an appointed mana whenua seat”.

One past hurdle when the council has considered Māori seats, is that Auckland’s amalgamation legislation caps the number of Governing Body ward seats at the current 20.

However councillor Alf Filipaina, and officials, said the government expected legislation would pass before this year’s general election, putting Auckland on par with other councils allowing anything between five and 29 seats.