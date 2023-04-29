Eden Park unveils roof concept making a bold play for its long term future - but how much will it cost?

A massive redevelopment of Eden Park has been revealed, including a new roof for the stadium.

The country’s biggest sporting venue, Eden Park in Auckland, has unveiled a major play to cement its long term future, revealing an unfunded redevelopment concept with a retractable roof and new stands.

The plan - Eden Park 2.0 - has been five years in the making and is being pitched by the Eden Park Trust Board as a conversation-starter on the future of both Auckland and the country’s sporting stadia.

“It could only be funded if the government and Auckland Council could get together and support it – that’s the history of major stadium developments,” said board chairman Doug McKay.

Stuff was shown a still-secret early version of the plan by Eden Park in 2018, but the trust board has since then maintained the time was not right for it to go public.

McKay said the stadium now had its first season hosting major concerts behind it, and was feeling confident about how it could expand in the future and meet the country’s venue needs.

“A major part of that is a 60,000 person facility – New Zealand needs one, Auckland is where it should be, and this shows how Eden Park would be that stadium,” said McKay.

“Our competition (for big events) is the big stadia in Australia, where some states have two,” he said.

Supplied Eden Park 2.0.

McKay said Auckland’s other stadia, most of which are council-owned, were either nearing the end of their lives, of needing major reinvestment.

The Eden Park 2.0 concept includes a new North Stand, upgraded East and West stands, a retractable roof, a field able to be used for both rectangle and oval sporting codes, and variable seating capacities.

McKay said no costings had been done, but believed revamping Eden Park would cost only 40-50% of building a new stadium.

Auckland Council was given a confidential preview by email on Friday evening by the Eden Park Trust Board, but a planned Saturday morning launch of plans was upstaged by an email sent to nearby residents accidentally early.

Supplied No costings have been done, but it’s thought the revamp would cost 40-50% of what it would to build a new stadium.

“The concept is exciting for our great city, and will stimulate debate on the future stadium strategy for Auckland,” said the deputy mayor Desley Simpson.

The revelation of a concept, five years in the making, comes as other changes swirl around the stadium which some Sandringham locals say has outgrown its suburban location.

The stadium is privately-owned by the Eden Park Trust Board, but survives thanks to significant financial support from the Auckland Council.

In 2019, the council approved a $63 million financial support made up of $53.5 million in loans and a grant of almost $10 million for upgrades.

The trust board’s latest annual report showed Eden Park made a $7.3m operating profit, but once loan costs and depreciation were added it became a $3.6m loss – not taking into account other one-offs such as a $4.2m council grant.

Talks have been underway for several years on integrating the management of the stadium, with the council’s own stadium unit, in what is called the “single stadium operator” model.

However, no updates have been given on how that is progressing.

Supplied The stadium is privately owned by Eden Park Trust board but receives significant financial support from Auckland Council.

Eden Park’s future, sitting amidst increasingly intensified housing, has at times been challenged by talk of a downtown stadium, which would have rendered it potentially superfluous.

The private backers of a downtown waterfront stadium, which had in its business model their acquiring the Eden Park site to redevelop, have remained active.

But Sautner has talked of a future for Eden Park, being supported by the City Rail Link which will from 2025 improve train services, and possibly Light Rail in the vicinity.

“Eden Park will always be part of our future because it’s always been our home,” Sautner said of the 120-year-old venue.