Trees get the chop as part of central Dunedin makeover

Another tree along George St bites the dust

Large trees which have stood for decades along one of the country’s oldest retail streets have been removed.

Twenty-five mature tree have been cut down on Dunedin’s George St as part of the central city upgrade project.

Work on the $51 million project, which includes a $23m three waters upgrade, began in October 2021 and is expected to be completed by April next year.

DCC/Supplied An artist’s impression visual mock-up of the proposed changes to Dunedin's George St.

The latest work, in the area known as New Edinburgh Way, began earlier than planned and included the removal of large trees on Tuesday night.

READ MORE:

* Southland businesses adjust to life in orange

* Timaru resident wakes up to trees destroyed by lightning

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: Parts of Dunedin built on the backs of men who tried to defend their land rights in Taranaki

* Nineteen phoenix palms set to be chopped in Matamata after residents complain

* Mature Manawaroa St trees get stay of execution



Mature trees can be seen in the initial designs of the work, and the area will eventually have 97 trees along the same four blocks as part of the upgrade.

Most of the trees removed were assessed by an arborist as unlikely to survive relocation, with their root systems too dispersed. Many were either at the end of their lives or suffering from rot, a council spokesperson said.

In some cases the trees’ roots were found to have penetrated old underground infrastructure, whereas the new trees will be planted within contained tree cells to prevent future problems.

DCC/Supplied Tree roots from older trees have damaged old drains on George St.

The design for the George St upgrade includes the concept of a “green street”, effectively making a corridor for birds and insects.

In addition, the plants chosen for the area were designed to “reflect the cultural heritage of Ōtepoti Dunedin, and will combine in different ways to reflect the seasonal changes of the city”.

The new tree species being planted include field maple, Japanese elm, sourgum, tōtara, South Island kōwhai, maidenhair tree, tulip tree, upright European beech, and tawhai rauriki mountain beech

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Trees have been cut down along Dunedin's George St.

The upgrade work also includes replacing and upgrading ageing pipes, before new paving, street furniture, lighting, plantings and public art are installed.

Work on the Knox Row section of George St is likely to be finished in June, earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, the block outside the city’s malls is expected to be completed by about September.