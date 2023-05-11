Algal growth, scum and sanitary napkins littered across abandoned wastewater treatment plant

Algal growth, scum and sanitary napkins littered several seemingly abandoned wastewater treatment plants in South Otago in late 2019.

Those inspections, by the Otago Regional Council, led to the Clutha District Council being fined nearly $490,000 in December 2021.

It also led to a case against the Christchurch City Council owned Citycare, which was awarded a five-year contract with the small southern council in mid-2019.

Late last year a hearing was held in the Dunedin District Court, and a judgment was delivered late last month.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied The Owaka treatment plant showed significant ponding, meaning worms used to treat wastewater there would be dead.

Initially the company pleaded not guilty to 12 alternative charges brought by the regional council, but six of those charges were later dismissed.

The six remaining charges relate to the discharges or permitting of discharges of contaminants from wastewater treatment plants at Stirling, Owaka, Kaka Point, Tapanui and Lawrence between November 28 and December 5, 2019.

Five of those charges were over the alleged discharges of wastewater to water or land and one ‘‘to an alleged discharge of odorous compounds to air’’, which to those living near the Lawrence oxidation pond gave off a smell like rotten meat.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied The Lawrence oxidation pond gave off a smell likened to rotten meat.

The regional council argued that Citycare was responsible for operation and maintenance of the wastewater treatment plants, and had signed a contract with council dated 29 July, 2019.

In late November and early December 2019, an inspection by the regional council on plants at Stirling, Owaka, Tapanui and Lawrence noted that the operation and maintenance of the plants was not being undertaken in accordance with the terms of the relevant discharge permits.

And in Kaka Point, the regional council alleged a discharge to land was being undertaken rather than to the sea.

One inspector said of the wastewater treatment plants, ‘’they were untidy, overgrown, unmaintained and none were operating properly’’.

The plants at Tapanui and Lawrence ‘’looked abandoned’’, while all of the plants looked to be falling apart

Basic maintenance, such as mowing the lawn, would have meant that the sites were more accessible, and leaks would be easier to locate.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied Floating debris found in an oxidation pond in Lawrence.

Another inspector found that there was direct discharge of partially treated wastewater to the water environment at Lawrence, Tapanui and Owaka.

It was unclear how long this had been happening, an emergency outflow should only happen during high rainfall event, of which there had been none.

All five sites were given a grade of: ‘Significant Non-Compliance’.

The contractor later acknowledged that the maintenance work they had carried out in the lead up to the site visits had been ‘hands off’.

They acknowledged that the site managers were not actually going on to the site and that staff were only driving by.

Judge Brian Dwyer noted that there was a suggestion of “a honeymoon period” under the contract where it was implied that Citycare are might not be obliged to comply with operation and maintenance procedures or resource consent conditions.

‘‘I find Citycare’s understanding of just what it was supposed to do in terms of maintenance during the first six months somewhat “blurry”, he noted.

Otago Regional Council/Supplied An emergency overflow weir is found to be blocked at the Lawrence treatment plant.

City Care, by its own admission, said its work had been ‘‘minimal’’, he noted in the decision

‘‘There is no doubt that the conditions of the plants substantially deteriorated between 1 July 2019 and the date of the Council inspections.’’

He identified multiple failures by Citycare, including inadequately discussing with employees the requirements of the discharge permits, and taking a ‘‘hands-off approach’’ over the first five months of the contract.

‘‘I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Citycare is guilty on all charges. I make the observation that I consider its culpability for this offending to be at a considerably lower level than that of CDC which has been previously dealt with.’’

The company, which faces a maximum fine of up to $600,000 will be sentenced on June 30.

On that same day Clutha District Council’s water operations and maintenance contract with Citycare Water will end by mutual agreement.