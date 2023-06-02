Conspiracy theorists, including former mayoral contender, hijack council forum

A workshop to discuss councils’ future development strategy descended into chaos, after it was hijacked by conspiracy theorists.

The drama unfolded in an unlikely setting, the Portobello Coronation Hall, on the Otago Peninsula on Tuesday evening.

‘’This was a coordinated effort to interrupt the meeting with their wacky anti-Covid, conspiracy theory stuff,’’ one attendee told Stuff. It comes after the same group also interrupted a workshop the Dunedin suburb of Green Island last week.

The Portobello workshop, originally set-down for two hours, was called off early after some of the attendees became aggressive and shouted at council staff.

Portobello community board chair Paul Pope, who has been involved with local government for three decades, said: “I’ve never seen such poor behaviour in a meeting.”

“I was not impressed seeing staff being abused by members of the public, who were clearly there for an agenda.

“It was quite sad to see, something which is important to a city, just gone down the gurgler.”

Staff from both the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council were at the workshop, which was attended by about 20 people, to discuss the Future Development Strategy (FDS) for Dunedin, made in partnership with mana whenua and supported by Waka Kotahi and Kāinga Ora.

That plan was a requirement of the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development, but some of the attendees alleged it was part of the United Nations-backed sustainable development plan called Agenda 21, which involves the Illuminati's covert plan to kill off the majority of the earth's population.

One of those attendees included Pamela Taylor, who ran for the Dunedin mayoralty last year and became aggressive at the meeting, warning attendees not to push for electric buses as they ‘’could become bombs and explode’’.

That contrasted with her 2021 election profile: “Listening and working with is my usual approach to achieving collegial and constructive relationships with the people.

“I have made listening and observation my occupation, it has taught me well. I've learnt that where there is love, respect, faith, hope and vision we can achieve objectives.”

Taylor has been approached for comment.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said both the city and regional council jointly held 12 community meetings as part of community engagement on the Future Development Strategy.

“Most meetings went well, with very positive feedback, but unfortunately we did have people at two meetings (at Green Island and Portobello) who disrupted proceedings.”

Both meetings continued despite the interruptions, and were managed by staff at the time.

“We have since reviewed security arrangements.”