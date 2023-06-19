New $19.2 million aquatic centre Te Puna o Whakaehu opens in Mosgiel

A new $19.2 million aquatic centre has opened in Mosgiel.

The centre, Te Puna o Whakaehu, was officially opened by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, and earlier included performances by the Taieri College Kapa Haka group and Mosgiel Brass Band.

The complex boasts a leisure pool, learn-to-swim pool, hydrotherapy pool, spa pool, and an eight-lane 25m lap pool, but the opening of those state-of-the-art facilities was overshadowed by some taking offence to the name.

The name was gifted by Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, with Te Puna translating to ‘the pool’, while Whakaehu is the Kāi Tahu name for the Silverstream, which flows next to the building.

READ MORE:

* No lending fees for three months as Gore opens $7.7m library

* Covid-19: 94 per cent of kura staff have had at least one dose of the vaccine

* Christchurch City Council approves concept designs for new Hornby Centre



On the gifting of that name, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou Upoko Edward Ellison said: “We think Te Puna o Whakaehu is a perfect association for the building and its purpose, as well as the people who will be here enjoying themselves, exercising and recreating in the puna or pool, very much like how our people used to do with the Whakaehu’’.

But just an hour after that official opening, a person posted on the local community board Facebook page: ‘’What a pity none of the contributors were permitted a voice in naming the pool complex’’.

That follows months of comments about the name, on local Mosgiel Facebook groups, including:

“To all of us it will always be the Mosgiel Pool,” wrote another.

‘’If only people were this passionate about actual oppression and inequality,’’ replied another on a post which attracted 500 comments over the new name, with many of them negative.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The outside windows of Te Puna o Whakaehu.

The new facility also features bilingual signage and local Māori narrative built into the design.

The facility replaces a pool originally built in the 1930s, with the centre a joint project between the Dunedin City Council, and the Taieri Community Facilities Trust which raised $4 million.

People posting their displeasure over the name Te Puna o Whakaehu, comes after increased debate over bilingual road sign options, with some claiming it would create confusion, while Government agencies and departments have increasingly moved to adopt te reo Māori names.