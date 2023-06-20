The future of local government? Smaller, but able to raise more money

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about local government reform during a visit to Nelson. (Video first published in June 2021)

A new Government report will recommend a huge overhaul of local democracy – including shrinking the number of councils, elections every four years, and a stark warning that homeowners have reached 'peak rates.'

Amongst the most controversial proposals will be those to consolidate the 78 local authorities responsible for decision-making.

Stuff understands the options suggested are a unitary model, an amalgamation of all councils, including regional councils, in one area. Or a regional combined authority, where the councils remain, but share functions and services, such as road maintenance.

Amid a funding crisis – the capital costs of addressing growth and improving water and infrastructure is expected to top $50 billion – the report also suggests new ways of generating revenue other than further squeezing stretched rate-payers.

These include central government paying rates and other charges on its property, returning GST charged on rates to councils, and creating an “intergenerational” climate change fund.

A central theme of the report is understood to be building a better relationship between central and local government – and creating a new entity to do that.

SUPPLIED The national voter turnout for the 2022 local elections was a record low 36%.

Ministers are also urged to commit more money, and give councils a greater ability to establish new funding mechanisms, such as congestion charging and bed taxes.

There are also ideas to tackle declining voter turnout and a lack of diversity, such as increasing the three-year term to four, allowing 16-year-olds to vote, moving all councils to the Single Transferable Vote system, improving Māori participation and representation in local government processes, and bigger salaries for councillors.

The report is not Government policy – and the reform programme has become a victim of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ ‘policy bonfire’. Cabinet won’t make decisions on it before October’s general election.

But if recommendations are adopted, it would be the biggest shake-up of local democracy since reforms undertaken in the late 1980s. The report also suggests a Commission be established to drive this change over six years.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Councils are facing a backlash as rates rise amid a ‘cost of living’ crisis.

“This offers New Zealand once-in-a-generation reform,” a source familiar with the findings said. “They're offering local government the opportunity to build its revenue from different things other than rates.

“Rates will remain the core funding tool, but they have this view that people are over rates being the only source of funding.

“We can’t afford to drop this. Whoever gets elected has the chance to pick this up and run with it there. It shouldn’t be shelved because a big chunk of this is about localism.

“A real focus of it is about things being locally led. Getting cooperation between central and local government is probably the heart of it, and including business, iwi and the public in that.”

The independent review began more than two years ago, at the request of local authorities concerned about the impact of huge central government reforms.

An overhaul of drinking, waste and storm water services and the repeal and replacement of the Resource Management Act will strip councils of much of their responsibilities.

At the same time, the ‘unfunded mandate’ – where local government is made responsible for the implementation of new legislation or regulations without any accompanying national funding – is placing increasing rate pressures on locals.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said he wants to hear from councils on their initial views on the final report.

“We are conscious of other sensitive areas of work that require focus and resources such as helping New Zealanders through complex economic circumstances, and recovery from recent weather events,” he said.

“At this stage considering new policy work could potentially direct resources away from supporting communities through tough times. Reforming local government is important, but ‘bread and butter’ issues and recovery from recent disasters take precedence in the short-term.”