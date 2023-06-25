Kieran McAnulty says future of local democracy isn't 'bread and butter.' He's wrong

Beatrice Pritchard drops off the contents of her recycling bin at Auckland Council's building in Henderson after weeks of non-collection.

Andrea Vance is a senior journalist and columnist for the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: Of all the goings-on at Parliament last week, the one thing that would make an actual difference to your every day life was unceremoniously dumped.

Michael Wood finally lost his job after failing to disclose conflicts of interest related to his share holdings. Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon tried to unresign over another conflict.

And Christopher Luxon couldn’t see the conflict in his wife claiming the clean car discount he has repeatedly attacked.

As we hurtle inexorably towards October’s election, the campaign is ever more like a reality TV show, where contestants get voted in or out, but with little or no connection to people in the real world.

Like almost everything else in the country, local democracy doesn’t really work any more.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kieran McAnulty says the future of local government is not a ‘bread and butter’ issue.

After more than two years, roadshows, webinars and two reports, an expert panel came to the conclusion that: “The series of compounding crises [councils] are experiencing are unlikely to abate… All of these challenges are felt at place and will only intensify over the next 30 years.”

These challenges are economic, social and environmental, exacerbated by extreme weather events and infrastructure deficits.

Councils face a funding cataclysm. The burden is increased by central government which heaps new legislation and regulations on authorities without any accompanying national funding.

The almost constant state of perma-rage – where households endure eye-watering rates increases while councils spaff money on frivolous vanity projects – cannot continue. We have reached ‘peak rates,’ the panel warned.

That anger does not translate to engagement – turnout at elections is at an all-time low – aggravating the disconnect between citizens and institutions that are supposed to represent them.

The panel arrived at a suite of changes to reverse this decline.

While rates should still be the main source of revenue, they suggest a $1 billion-a-year pot to help pay for infrastructure, providing councils a share of locally-raised GST; the Crown paying rates on schools, hospitals and the conservation estate; and a new climate change adaptation fund.

There are a number of the country's 78 regional, city, district and unitary councils which are no longer viable.

Boundaries and structures must be redrawn – with consolidation of services and entire councils.

To tackle participation, they moot a four-year term, single transferrable vote, making it easier to establish Māori wards and lowering the voting age to 16.

It is an ambitious and thoughtful report. Which local government minister Kieran McAnulty​ immediately threw on Labour’s policy bonfire.

“Reforming local government is important, but ‘bread and butter’ issues and recovery from recent disasters take precedence in the short-term,” he decided.

Alex Lim/Stuff A major report into local democracy is recommending four year terms and lowering the voting age to 16.

That’s a deeply cynical response. There is nothing more bread and butter than local democracy. The decisions they make determine whether you can turn on a tap and get clean water, drive safely (and quickly) to work, catch the bus, and even have fresh air to breathe.

The inescapable backdrop to all this is that Labour has been engaged in hollowing out the sector. Its overhaul of Three Waters services and the repeal and replacement of the Resource Management Act will strip councils of much of their responsibilities.

Sweeping reforms of the late ‘80s transformed councils into big business, shifting away from traditional public administration to more corporate-style structures.

Councillors are deliberately kept away from the day-to-day running of their council, while unelected officials are focused on protecting the interests of their employer – the council – not the community.

Facing this existential crisis, mayors begged the Government for the review of their future. Then-Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ had to be dragged to the table.

The Government has no appetite for another ugly fight over co-governance. Demands for more money from the sector will have little sympathy. And they appear wedded to centralisation.

Amalgamation makes sense from an economic point of view, but ministers need to learn from the clumsy mistakes made over Three Waters, and previous failed mergers.

“Actual voters get treated like a third tier stakeholder,” was how someone with a long history in local government put it to me this week.

It’s necessary to start these conversations immediately, and with care. They need to be had locally, not top-down reforms.

Forcing through amalgamations, without revitalising local democracy, will alienate communities who will reflexively worry their voices won’t be heard, and their votes don’t matter.

That will drive turnout down even faster – and threaten democratic legitimacy. Because local government is more than just a deliverer of services. Yes it enables the things that we want to happen (transport, public spaces, growth, housing).

But it is also a democratic institution. And much more crucial to people’s lives than Luxon’s Tesla, or Wood’s shares portfolio.