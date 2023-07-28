KiwiRail wins legal fight to build Drury train station 6 mins' walk out of town

The developer of a 'city' in southern Auckland challenged the relocation of a future train station.(Video from February 2022)

KiwiRail will build a train station almost half a kilometre away from a planned town centre south of Auckland, despite a developer’s long-running campaign to locate it closer.

The developer of Auranga – a sustainability-focused township being built near Drury – has been locked in a legal wrangle, opposing KiwiRail’s preferred site which is 450m west of the proposed civic centre. According to Google maps, to takes 6 minutes to walk this distance.

In a judicial review, Auranga’s owner Charles Ma challenged an August 2020 meeting where KiwiRail, Auckland Council and others discussed a location no longer directly opposed the town centre.

The High Court has found that meeting was not open for judicial review, and that KiwiRail – as the funder and builder of the rail network – had the sole right to decide where the station should go.

“The definition of ‘Auckland transport system’ does not include public infrastructure that is not owned by Auckland Council, or not owned by or under the control of Auckland Transport,” said the court.

Ma said the town centre element of Auranga – which will eventually have 3000 homes – was now on hold, as it would no longer be a sustainable development that people could access easily without a car.

“If the railway station is not there, people won’t walk to the town centre, they’ll say. ‘I’ll have to go take another bus or an Uber.’ It’s just not convenient,” said Ma.

Todd Niall/Stuff Charles Ma CEO of MADE, the developer of Auranga, a sustainability-focussed 'city at Drury in southern Auckland

The town centre with a train station opposite – one of three new stations proposed for the Drury area – had been part of an earlier structure plan, and had shaped the way that part of Auranga was designed.

The court decision noted KiwiRail opted for a more westward location due to technical reasons, including the siting of an electricity substation and the requirements of the track layout at that point.

Ma said he was disappointed, having spent more than two years and millions of dollars arguing that, from an urban design and emissions point of view, the originally proposed site was better and should have been retained.

In a letter he wrote to then Transport Minister Michael Wood after the High Court hearing in March, he criticised the ability of officials to discard the structure plan which had the proposed train station in the heart of the town centre.

MADE/Supplied Artist’s impression of the 3000 dwelling Auranga development near Drury.

Ma described KiwiRail’s intention to cite the station further west, adjacent to a park and ride facility as a “huge missed opportunity”.

Stuff asked KiwiRail about the decision and Ma’s views, and a spokesperson made the following statement: “KiwiRail and its partners Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport welcome the decision to dismiss the judicial review on the proposed location of Ngākōroa Railway Station (Drury West). We intend to continue with the consenting process currently under way for the station.”