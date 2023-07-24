Bus patronage blips above pre-Covid levels in Auckland

The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

Bus use in Auckland has blipped above pre-Covid 19 levels for the first time.

Auckland Transport (AT) said the milestone came on July 19 which outstripped patronage on the same date in 2019.

Patronage and service levels have been recovering not only as the pandemic impacts fade, but also as an acute shortage of drivers eases, reducing cancellations of services which reached 2200 a day at their peak nearly a year ago.

The recruitment of foreign drivers, as well as local recruitment has seen the shortage fall from 500 to 88 in mid-July.

In mid-July AT recorded 372 cancellations, out of 12,991 scheduled services.

The recovery on Auckland’s public transport network is uneven, with rail use suffering an extended rebuild by KiwiRail of the city’s track network.

The Eastern Line is currently closed for 9 months as new foundations are laid, and this follows similar closures on sections of the southern line.

Rail patronage for April was roughly half what it was in the same month in 2019.

Overall during June public transport use in Auckland was 77-84% of pre-pandemic levels, according to a presentation made by AT’s chief executive Dean Kimpton, to the council’s Transport and Infrastructure committee.