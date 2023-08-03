Major restructure at NPDC to address 'severe' staff increases

A wide-ranging staff restructure has started at the New Plymouth District Council which could save ratepayers tens of millions of dollars.

NPDC chief executive Gareth Green confirmed the first phase of the restructure had begun with staff told on Wednesday of what lay ahead.

First to come under the microscope would be the council’s executive leadership team, as well as the next tier of management staff, who faced one-on-one meetings with Green to determine their future at the organisation.

The restructure comes just months after Green came into the job after he left the Taupō District Council where he undertook a major restructure of top-end staff.

While Green insisted the staff restructure was primarily aimed at making the council more efficient, it could save as much as $20 million annually.

The restructure comes at a time when ratepayers had faced double-digit rate increases in the last two years.

“The motivation behind this is to try and do more with less, essentially,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff NPDC chief executive Gareth Green believes council can do more with less staff.

“There has been a massive increase in staff numbers over the last two years and that’s part of what I’m trying to address right now.”

Before Green was employed, NPDC contracted former chief executive of Western Bay of Plenty District Council Miriam Taris on a six-month contract following the sudden resignation of Craig Stevenson, who had been at the helm since 2017.

Green said the rise in staff numbers over the last 18 months had been “severe” and it needed to be addressed.

“Essentially, when the organisation has got busy, particularly in capital delivery as more and more projects have come online to be delivered, the response has been to get more staff,” he said.

“The cost of that has then been charged against those projects instead of looking at how we could do things better or more effectively to get the job done without employing more staff, that’s been the default.”

Although he could not give an exact figure, Green believed council was operating with about 650 full-time equivalent staff, while as many as 900 could be on the payroll.

The first phase of the restructure would involve 110 staff in management positions.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff NPDC staff face one-on-one meetings with chief executive Gareth Green.

After a consultation process had taken place, a new management structure would be set-up before the rest of the organisation’s staffing levels were examined.

Redundancy would be offered for those who did not “make it through the process” while recruitment would also begin to fill vacant roles if existing staff did not take up to opportunities offered to them.

“Part of this is to make sure I have the right people in each of those roles,” he said.

“I want those leaders to be in place, so they can pick their proper structure and team. I’ll be giving them clear instruction as to what I need them to do.”

Green admitted council was not fully meeting its service targets or its capital delivery targets and the restructure would help it get better positioned to do that.

This process has been in the planning for some time, with Green working on it for the last six weeks alongside a number of external and internal consultants.