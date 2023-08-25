Auckland Council sticks with First Past the Post voting system

STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council September 2022)

Auckland councillors have made swift work of sticking with the First Past the Post (FPP) voting system, rejecting consideration of Single Transferable Voting (STV).

The required three-yearly decision looked like being made without discussion, until North Shore councillor Chris Darby proposed a more detailed look at STV for 2028.

Darby was the only councillor to call for more consideration of STV, in which voters have to rank candidates in order of preference, rather than just ticking one choice.

Most councillors backed FPP because of its simplicity, especially with voter turnout in Auckland just above a record low at 35%, in 2022.

Several pointed to the very low voter turnout for the now-disbanded district health boards, which had used STV.

“Turnout was absymal, and the high number of informal (invalid) votes was troubling,” said Manukau ward councillor Lotu Fuli.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland Council increased the number of ballot boxes to supplement postal voting in a bid to lift turnout

Others pointed to issues which they believed played a bigger part in the low turnout in Auckland Council elections.

“Some don’t vote because they don’t see the relevance of it – I’d like to see work on that,” said Josephine Bartley, who represents Maungakiekie-Tāmaki.

A table prepared by council staff showed voting figures for six local bodies with FPP and six with STV, and there was no obvious trend connected to either system.

Most of the council’s 21 local boards voted in favour of retaining the current FPP system.

A council committee will take a further look at the issue well in advance of the decision needed for the 2028 local body election.