Wayne Brown's hoped for transport plan becomes an agenda for talks

With less than a week remaining in the parliamentary term, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s hoped for transport agreement with the government has emerged as an agenda for future discussion on the plan.

Rather than being a plan of projects – initially due in May – Brown and Transport Minister David Parker have agreed topics for future mutual exploration, including much of what is already in process.

The pair have released a four-page summary of “joint priorities” which range from the slow-moving work on congestion pricing, through the high carbon emissions from transport, to moving freight better, and pursuing plans for rapid transit, including light rail.

A mayoral top priority, the early and staged reduction and relocation of the city’s port, is talked of as taking “multiple decades to complete in full” with consolidation starting within three years.

“The transport network in Auckland and connecting to Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty will need to evolve over time to support this shift,” the pair said in a statement.

In one section, the pair appear at odds with is the new draft Auckland Rapid Transit Plan (ARTP) due to go next week before the board of the council agency Auckland Transport.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on a tour of the City Rail Link site in November 2022

The government has announced plans for a full dedicated busway as the long-term rapid transit option to the northwest, a mode supported by Brown and Parker.

The ARTP disagreed, and favoured Light Rail to follow the soon-to-be opened interim busway along SH16.

“Rapid transit has advantages of being more easily staged but provides a less enduring solution and does not integrate as well with future City Centre to Māngere and North Shore rapid transit corridors,” the ARTP document stated.

“Work done for the ARTP’s development suggests that light rail should be the focus of further design work, due to the very high level of forecast demand and the significant opportunities for integration with other corridors."

The bid for an Integrated Transport Plan was announced by Brown in December 2022, pitched as the first time a single overarching plan would be agreed, and “written by Aucklanders”, and be completed by May.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland’s rail system will get a major boost with the opening of the City Rail Link in 2026

It was to sit above more than 20 various transport plans, some of which are statutory, and some of which have loose commitments to funding.

What will happen to the joint position issued by the pair is unclear, if there is a change of government on October 14.

“It depends on the detail,” said National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown.

“I’d caution the government against making major commitments without bipartisan support, this close to an election,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff National’s transport spokesperson is Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown

The Pakuranga MP noted that (if elected) National was committed to working closely with Auckland Council and the mayor, and that it was National that agreed to the first iteration of the Auckland Transport Alignment Project – a list of priority projects over coming decades.

The discussion list issued by Brown and Parker had not been shared by late Friday with members of the council political steering group formed to oversee the development of a plan.

Brown flies out of the country on Saturday for a fortnight, first on a trade delegation to India, then a private trip to the All Blacks RWC match in Paris.